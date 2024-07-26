There's another new streaming deal, but this time the bundle includes Hulu, Disney Plus, AND Max

It's summertime, which means outdoor barbecues, long bike rides, and, apparently, another new streaming bundle to think about. As of today, you can sign up for Disney Plus, Hulu, AND Max at the same time and pay as little as $16.99 per month with ads or $29.99 per month to go ad-free. Yes, it's just one more streaming bundle to add to the pile, but I have to admit that it's a pretty good way to save some cash if you're sick of juggling all your various streaming bills.

Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max Bundle (With Ads): $16.99/month

Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max Bundle (No Ads):

$29.99/month Three of the biggest streaming services around have joined forces to bring you a bundle deal that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max for as little as $16.99 per month. Month to month, the bundle will result in savings of 34% for the ad-support plan and 38% if you go ad-free for $29.99 per month. The only thing it's missing is Netflix, but if that streaming service keeps raising its prices, it could be in trouble with subscribers.

As tiresome as it may be to hear about another new streaming bundle, let's face it: you're probably paying for all three of these services already anyway. And while previous bundles have simply featured Disney Plus joining its existing properties together, this is the first time we've seen Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney Entertainment collaborate for the benefit of subscribers.

Let's do the math and pretend you're signing up for the ad-free bundle (which is the better deal, by the way). Individually, the Disney Plus Premium and Hulu (No Ads) plans cost $13.99 per month and $17.99 per month, respectively, while Max's Ad-Free tier will set you back $16.99 per month. For those three streaming services, you're looking at a total of $48.97 every single month.

The new streaming bundle costs just $29.99 for all three streaming services, which means you're saving nearly 20 bucks on entertainment every month. That's enough to buy, I don't know, half a tank of gas? A sandwich? Stuff is expensive these days, but your streaming bills don't have to be.