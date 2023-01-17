The best premium Android TV has returned to its record low price of $898

It's Super Bowl season, which means I spend my days digging through product lists and writing up all of the best smart TV deals that I can find. These offers range from cheap models that'll set you back less than $100 to premium TVs that cost thousands of dollars. The key is finding a balance between cutting-edge specs and a price tag that won't break the bank. In other words, the Sony X90K, which is currently over $400 off (opens in new tab) at Amazon.

This powerful TV was chosen as the "best premium" pick when we were rounding up our favorite Android TVs, and it isn't hard to see why. The Sony X90K comes complete with real-time 4K upscaling powered by AI, a full array LED panel with local dimming zones, and a butter-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. You'll also get to enjoy the power of Sony's Cognitive Processor XR, a cutting-edge piece of technology that automatically optimizes whatever you're watching so you always see the richest colors and the deepest blacks.

The Sony X90K is back to its Black Friday price

(opens in new tab) Sony 55" X90K Series Bravia Smart TV: $1,299.99 $898 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Amazon has slashed 31% off the price of the 55-inch Sony X90K, a discount that brings the smart TV down to the same low price that it held over the holidays. The AI-powered X90K uses Sony's Cognitive Processor XR to upscale all your favorite content to 120Hz 4K, while the included XR Triluminos Pro technology actively enhances color and improves contrast so the picture looks consistently lifelike and immersive.

TV deals: Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Newegg (opens in new tab)

This deal is for the 55-inch version of the smart TV, but it's worth noting that the 65-inch X90K is seeing an equally-excellent 33% discount (opens in new tab). In addition to all of the impressive specs detailed above, the X90K comes packed with some exclusive features for the PlayStation 5, such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch. It's also a Google TV, which means you get instant access to Google Assistant and all of your favorite streaming services in one place.

If the Sony X90K isn't scratching that itch, don't worry: we're keeping track of all the best Super Bowl TV deals on the web, all the way up to game day.