The best Cyber Monday TV deals are here — from $79 smart TVs to discounted QLED 8K

Black Friday may be over, but the Cyber Monday deals have only just begun, with nearly every retailer under the sun seriously discounting what's left of their smart TV stock. Whether you want a massive entertainment powerhouse or a simple TV for the guest room, a selection of our favorite Cyber Monday TV deals can be found below. We've even broken them down into four simple categories so you can spend less time shopping and more time enjoying your new TV.

Many of the best offers on the web are left over from last week's Black Friday promotions, while a few others are set to expire tomorrow night (Monday, November 28th) at midnight. On the other hand, some offers may not start until tonight or tomorrow morning. Suffice to say, we'll share all of that information wherever it's relevant so you aren't surprised later on, plus we'll give you a brief glimpse into the specs of each option we find. If you don't see what you're looking for today, fear not: we'll be updating this list with new TV deals as they're dropped.

Again, many of the deals you'll see online will only be available for a limited time, so don't wait too long to make your move. If, like us, you're starting to suffer from deal fatigue (or simply still recovering from over-eating turkey last Thursday), let's cut to the chase with a few quick picks.

Cyber Monday TV deals — quick picks

The 4 best Cyber Monday TV deals on the web

(opens in new tab) Best option for most people Hisense 55" Class U8H Series smart TV: $1,149.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) We once called it the overall best Android TV (opens in new tab) that money can buy, and now you can get an absurdly generous $550 off the Hisense U8H Series smart TV if you head to Best Buy now. The U8H boasts mini-LED panels with 336 dimming zones so you get consistently vibrant color contrast. Pair that with Hisense's 4K ULED technology and 120Hz refresh rate and your TV will always look incredible, no matter what you're watching.

(opens in new tab) Best cheap option Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Fire smart TV: $169.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Head to Amazon this Cyber Monday and you can snag this Insignia smart TV for a mere $79.99, a whopping 53% drop from its regular retail price. Sure, 24 inches is tiny, but you'll get to enjoy vibrant HD picture and instant access to all your favorite streaming services through the Fire TV entertainment platform.

(opens in new tab) Best premium option Samsung 65" Class NeoQLED 4K QN95B Series TV: $2,997.99 $2,397.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) On the opposite end of the spectrum is this Cyber Monday deal that sees the price of the 65" Samsung QN95B smart TV drop by a hefty 20% if you pick one up from Amazon today. This outstanding Samsung TV (opens in new tab) offers truly incredible picture quality thanks to intelligent Quantum Processors and 4K upscaling that optimizes your picture in real time.

(opens in new tab) Best 8K option TCL 65" Class 6 Series 8K QLED Roku smart TV: $1,999.99 $1,799.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Boasting 33 million pixels and 240 localized zones for truly striking contrast, the TCL Class 6 Series is a great option if you want 8K picture without paying an 8K price. Head over to Amazon this Cyber Monday and you'll instantly save 10% on this titan of entertainment.

