The best 4th of July smart TV deals — see my TOP 5 picks under $300

The 4th of July holiday is pretty much synonymous with great smart TV deals, and while I'd like to avoid using any clichés about "hot savings", I will admit that it's been a great month for anyone looking to upgrade their home theater for cheap. Feature-packed models from Toshiba, Samsung, Insignia, and beyond have all been receiving major price drops, so I've created a list of the best smart TV deals under $300 today.

These are the best offers that you're likely to see until Prime Day 2024 kicks off on July 16th, so if you're looking to place an order as soon as possible, now's the time. Below you'll find Independence Day deals like 37% off the 50-inch F30 4K TV by Insignia or this mega discount that drops the Amazon 4-Series 4K UHD TV to only $299.99. Of course, you'll see a considerable uptick in quality if you can spend another couple hundred dollars, but if you're on the hunt for a TV with a budget of around 300 bucks, keep reading to see the best models I've found during this week's 4th of July sales.

4th of July smart TV deals — my top 5 picks under $300

1. Amazon 50" 4-Series 4K UHD Fire TV: $449.99 $299.99 at Amazon The 4-Series Fire TV by Amazon comes packed with 4K UHD picture, Dolby Digital Plus and HDR support, and instant access to all of your streaming services with the included Alexa Voice Remote. Grab the 50-inch model ahead of July 4th and you'll enjoy a 33% discount, knocking the price of the TV to just shy of $300.

2. Insignia 65" Class F30 Series 4K UHD Fire TV: $449.99 $299.99 at Best Buy Insignia is well-known for producing affordable smart TVs that don't skimp on useful features. The F30 Series is the perfect example of this, boasting 4K picture in a nearly bezel-less 65-inch frame. Buying this model from Best Buy guarantees you a $150 discount plus three months of Apple TV Plus and a full 30 days of fuboTV.

3. Samsung 43" Crystal UHD DU7200 Series smart TV: $327.99 $287.99 at Amazon If you're looking for something a bit smaller, you can score a lot of bang for the buck by going with one of Samsung's cheaper models. This 43-inch Crystal UHD model is the only TV on this list that features 4K upscaling, plus you'll enjoy Object Tracking Sound technology and free live TV straight out of the box. All of this for under $300? Sign me up.

4. Toshiba 50" Class C350 4K UHD Smart TV: $319.99 $249.99 at Amazon Currently priced at just $250, this Class C350 Series TV from Toshiba features vibrant 4K resolution with Dolby Vision HDR/HDR10 support, a super-sleek, lightweight design, and a game optimization mode.

5. Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD R6 Series Roku TV: $298 $258 at Walmart If you prefer Roku's streaming platform, check out this 4th of July deal that carves $40 off the 58-inch R6 Series set from Hisense. Like other TVs on this list, this model boasts 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR/HDR10 support, and Motion Rate 120 technology for extra-fluid and lifelike visuals.

If you missed the 4th of July sales or you're simply interested in seeing what else is out there, check out our guide to the best Prime Day Android TV deals available now. Don't forget: the 48-hour Amazon sale starts July 16th!