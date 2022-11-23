Roku's best 4K streaming stick just dropped to its lowest price ever

For many of those who are looking for a new streaming device, now's the perfect time to make your final decision. We're seeing some incredible deals come through, and they aren't just for the usual suspects (i.e. Amazon).

Roku has quite a few different streaming devices in its lineup, but we would argue that the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is the best Roku of the bunch. Not because it offers the "latest and greatest" but simply from a value proposition.

(opens in new tab) Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.98 at Walmart (opens in new tab) The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is more powerful than ever, offering support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, along with providing a low-profile design that plugs right into your TV of choice. As part of Walmart's early Black Friday deals, you can now grab one of the best streaming devices at its lowest price ever.

TV deals: Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Newegg (opens in new tab)

With the Streaming Stick 4K, you'll obviously be able to stream all of your favorite holiday movies and TV shows in 4K. But this streamer also brings support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, acting as the perfect companion to your existing 4K TV. Plus, Roku has made some significant improvements to the software, providing compatibility with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and even Siri for those iPhone owners out there.

Normally, the Streaming Stick 4K is priced at $50, but thanks to the ongoing early Black Friday deals from Walmart, you won't pay that. In fact, you could grab two of these while they're on sale and pay the same price that you would any other time of the year. That's right, the Streaming Stick 4K with all of its streaming prowess can be yours for just $25 (opens in new tab).