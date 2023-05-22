Netflix update makes it easier to find the content you haven't watched yet (but want to)

What you need to know

Netflix is updating the "My List" feature on mobile devices.

Users will be able to filter through content in their list they have yet to watch.

The feature is not yet coming to the Netflix app on larger screens just yet.

Netflix is constantly making small tweaks that can have a big impact on how you watch or discover content. The latest change comes to the "My List" feature, which is a collection of content viewers save to watch later.

As reported by TechCrunch, Netflix is introducing new filters for the list, allowing viewers to sort the content in alphabetical order, by release date, by content type, or the order in which it was added to the list. These should make it easy to sift through the seemingly ever-growing list of content users may add to their collection.

Additional filters will also help users find the content they have yet to watch. The new "Haven't Started" and "Started" filters will display the content based on what you have already watched and what you have yet to check out.

Since the My List feature doesn't automatically remove content after you've completed it, this could be a helpful way to finally get through some shows or films you may have forgotten you wanted to watch.

(Image credit: Netflix)

For now, it looks like the new filters will only be available on the mobile app for the time being, with the feature reaching Android phones first before rolling out on iOS over the next few weeks (via The Verge).

However, Netflix is adding a new feature for those of you that prefer to watch on TV screens or via streaming devices. The platform is soon launching a new "Coming soon" row, which will highlight upcoming movies and shows that users can add reminders for. That way, they won't miss the premier and hopefully won't be subject to spoilers.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The new "Coming soon" row will be available globally over the next few weeks.