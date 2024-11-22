Google reveals the top-watched shows and movies on Google TV in 2024

What you need to know

As 2024 comes to an end, Google released the top-watched movies, shows, and Freeplay channels on Google TV.

Users can watch from the "Best of 2024" collection on their Google TV device or via the Google TV mobile app.

It'll show up in the For You tab on the Google TV Streamer, Google TV-enabled devices, and the iOS and Android mobile apps.

It's that time of year again. The holiday season is approaching and 2024 is coming to an end, and that means streaming services are ready to reveal their top-streamed content. YouTube Music already gave some users an early peek at their 2024 Recap, and now, Google is sharing its "Best of 2024" list for Google TV. In a blog post, the company pulled back the curtain on the most-watched movies, shows, and Freeplay channels over the past year.

Google's data is based on watch clicks on the Google TV interface by U.S. users. According to that data, the most-watched movie of 2024 was Road House, the remake of the 1989 thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal. Honorable mentions go to Challengers and Dune: Part Two, which are listed as staff picks and must-watch films of the year.

(Image credit: Google)

Up next, the most-watched TV show was Shōgun, which takes viewers back to an ancient Japanese empire. It also features phenomenal storytelling, Google writes. As an honorable mention, the staff pick for a must-watch TV show is the third season of Hacks, a comedy that follows the life of a Las Vegas comedian.

(Image credit: Google)

Finally, Google TV offers 150 live TV channels for free, and the most popular one was ION Television this year. The network features reruns of popular dramas, like Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and FBI, helping it earn the top spot. On top of that, the channel includes professional sporting events, like WNBA games.

(Image credit: Google)

All these picks will be available on your Google TV Streamer, Chromecast with Google TV, or your TV or set-top box with Google TV built-in. You'll find them in the For You tab listed under the Best of 2024 collection. If you don't own a Google TV device, you can check out the top movies, TV shows, and channels on the iOS and Android mobile apps. So, what do you think of the most-watched content on Google TV this year?