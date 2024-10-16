Black Friday deals have come early with HALF OFF this 48-inch LG OLED TV at Best Buy

Early Black Friday deals are already starting to hit the wire, and this next one's a highly discounted LG OLED TV. For a limited time, Best Buy has chopped the price of this LG 48-inch Class B4 Series 4K TV in half, marking $750 off the normal list price.

If you're in the market for an OLED 4K TV, you can't go wrong with this pick —especially at this price point. This TV features a 120Hz refresh rate, an Alpha 8 AI Processor, Nvidia G-Sync for optimal gaming, and the simple, user-friendly webOS.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K TV: $1,499.99 $749.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has cut the price of this 48-inch B4 OLED TV in half ahead of Black Friday, representing $750 in savings on a solid 4K display. From its vibrant 120Hz screen to immersive audio features like Dolby Atmos, this smart TV is packed with options to customize and optimize your viewing and listening experience. It also includes the powerful Alpha 8 processor, which uses AI to enhance the picture as you watch, and a handful of features geared toward making gaming smooth and seamless.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for an OLED TV with AI features that won't break the bank; you need a smart TV with a built-in interface, channels, and streaming services; having at least four HDMI inputs is a priority to you.

❌Skip this deal if: 48 inches isn't the right size TV for you; you'd prefer a TV with adjustable legs.

LG has been making high-quality Android TVs for quite some time, and the B4 Series is no exception. This particular early Black Friday deal on the 48-inch TV brings the price way below $1,000, while still boasting a high-quality 4K screen that's hard to find around this price.

The display features a 120Hz refresh rate which is perfect for gaming and fast-paced movies, and the picture is even further enhanced by AI using the unit's capable Alpha 8 processor. It also comes with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Filmmaker's Mode, as well as the popular Nvidia G-Sync and other gaming features.

Because it's a smart TV, it includes many of the most popular streaming apps built into the webOS interface, including Netflix, Max, Prime Video, Disney and more. Along with those, LG also offers over 300 free channels for free.

In addition to including built-in streaming services and picture customization features, this TV also has easy access to Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. Plus, it comes with four HDMI inputs, two USB inputs, LAN and WLAN, as well as an optical digital audio output.