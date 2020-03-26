Streaming services have grown in popularity over the past few years, and there are now more options than there ever has been before. Back in the day, every single one of them offered a free trial to get you to use the service for a set length of time in hopes that you'd sign up after, but that seems to have slowly become less of a norm. Odds are that you are signed up for at least one of them, but with the CDC recommending that people around the world continue to socially distance, that means that more and more time is going to be spent at home, so you may want to check out another service.

Whether you're looking for a specific piece of content that is only available on a particular platform, or you just want to try something new out, you may be able to do with at no cost to you. Some streaming services are still offering free trials, and others like Netflix are now offering a longer free trial. All of these options can be accessed via your phone or PC, and most of them you can easily sign into on a streaming device like a Fire TV Stick, Roku, and more. If you don't have a dedicated streaming media player at home, now's a great time to invest in one of those as well. Not everyone is into video, and some people prefer to stream just audio. Luckily, there are a number of great options that will have you listening to new music for days at no cost to you. Give them all a shot, compare libraries, playlists, and see which one works best for your listening habits. To take advantage of some of these offers you will need to enter credit card information, and some of them automatically renew after the initial trial period. Be sure to set a reminder for yourself to cancel before this happens if you don't plan to keep the service. Now, let's get into it and take a look at all the best options that are offering free trials for you. Hulu If you don't need live TV and are okay with watching the show a day or two later, Hulu is one of the best services you can check out. Aside from having an extensive library of recent shows and movies, Hulu also produces its own original series and gives you access to current and previous seasons of shows. FX just joined the lineup, and you can add the Live TV package, along with Starz, HBO, Cinemax, and more to your account once you sign up. Right now you get your first month free, and then plans start out at just $5.99 per month. Hulu also offers a free trial of the Live TV package, but with that one you only get one week free. You can bundle Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $12.99 a month as well, but unfortunately there's no trial offer for that package.

Disney+ Many people waited a very long time for a service like Disney+ to come along and those dreams finally came true at the end of last year. With access to nearly every single piece of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and more there is nearly an unlimited supply of content worth watching here. Disney is also creating its own original content, like The Mandalorian, and the library continues to expand each week. If you've been on the fence about it, now's the perfect time to give the 7-day free trial a go. After that it's $5.99 per month. You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 a month, but then the free trial option disappears.

Sling TV Right now, Sling is running a 'Stay in & SLING' initiative in order to help people have a little more to watch while they remain socially distant. The campaign offers a free 14 trial of the service, and you don't even have to put in a credit card to qualify. It runs through April 5, and gives you free access to Sling Blue which has 45 channels you can watch. If you're bored of what you are already watching, and want to see some Keeping Up with the Kardashians, or something else to pass the time, you'll want to try this now.

Amazon Prime Video Did you know that if you are an Amazon Prime member you actually already have access to Amazon's Prime Video service? If not, you do now! There's a plethora of content available on Prime Video, including some original content like Jack Ryan, Bosch, Hand of God, and more. Not already an Amazon Prime member? Don't worry. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial and access all the great benefits.

HBO Now The new season of Westworld is here, and HBO offers a free 7-day trial for Prime members. If you aren't a Prime member, you can also get a free trial of the service for 30 days at no cost to you. With HBO you also get access to shows like Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.

AT&T TV Now If you are looking for a streaming service that replaces your cable TV package, AT&T TV Now is likely a great option for you. There are two packages that include at least 45 channels and HBO, though the larger package has 15 extra channels and comes with Cinemax. You get local channels from AT&T TV Now, which allows you to keep up with everything that is happening around us. Both plans offer a free one-week trial, and then plans start at just $65 right now.

Netflix Netflix started as a service that mailed you DVDs to watch, and now lets you stream tons of content online. Like its competitors, Netflix also makes a bunch of original content, like Love is Blind, Orange is the New Black, and more. There are new and old movies available, and some seasons of TV shows as well. You can get a free 30-day trial of Netflix now, and then after that you'll need to pick a plan that works for you. Pricing starts at $8.99 per month.

Amazon Music HD While Amazon's Music Unlimited may not be one of the most popular streaming services out there, that doesn't mean you shouldn't consider it. Right now, the company is offering customers 90 days of free access to the 50 million songs it offers, which is an offer that you shouldn't resist. This trial only applies to the HD plans, and it does auto-renew at the end of the promotional period if you don't set it to cancel before then. Normally, Amazon Music Unlimited HD costs $14.99 per month ($12.99 per month for Prime members), so you're essentially saving $45 with this trial.

Apple Music Apple announced Apple Music back in 2015, and since then the service has grown rapidly. Besides streaming your favorite music on demand, Apple Music also has radio stations, one of which is the ultra-popular Beats1 that's hosted by tons of well-known artists and celebrities like Zane Low, Action Bronson, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, and more. New customers can score a free three month trial of the service. After the trial, it automatically renews and pricing ranges from $4.99 per month to $14.99 per month depending on the plan you pick.

Spotify When it comes to streaming audio services, Spotify is one of the most popular options that's available. It has a wide variety of music available in the collection, along with tons of user and computer generated playlists, and recently it started offering up a huge amount of podcasts. You can download music for offline listening, and the mobile interface was recently redesigned for an even better experience. It normally costs up to $14.99 per month, depending on which plan you select.

Tidal If high fidelity audio is what you are after, Tidal is the service for you. It's had a rocky start, but many people swear by it. The collection similar in size to the competition, and it offers better audio quality while streaming, so you have to weigh out the pros and cons to see if it's right for you. In addition ot this free trial, Tidal is also running a promotion that scores you 120 days of service for just $4.

