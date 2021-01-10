The Eufy Security EufyCam 2C Pro 2-camera wireless home security kit has dropped to $255.99 when you use code EUFY2CPRO during checkout. Outside of the big holiday events, we haven't seen this advanced version of the EufyCam security system drop in price much. It regularly sells for around $320 and does not drop from that price directly very much, so you're saving a huge chunk of change today.

This kit comes with two wireless cameras and the HomeBase 2, which is the base station you need to connect everything together. Not only does it connect with these cameras, but the HomeBase 2 also works with other Eufy gear like the regular EufyCam, the EufyCam E, and Eufy entry sensors. The cameras provide live streaming and video recording in 2K resolutions. You'll be able to fully see what's going on in or around your home. They also have detailed night vision thanks to an infrared setting, but you can also use the built-in spotlight to illuminate the area.

These cameras are designed with a powerful battery that will last for up to 180 days on a single charge. Not only do you get to skip the inconvenience and tediousness of setting up wired security, you also don't have to worry about recharging the wireless battery for six months at a time.

You can use your phone to receive smart alerts from your cameras when they detect intruders. The cameras use human detection technology, which helps them distinguish body shapes and facial patterns. You won't get bad alerts that waste your time. You'll know when your camera has spotted a human or a stray cat instead.

The IP67 rating for the cameras means they resist dust, dirt, and water. The number 6 means there's no where on the camera for dust to even get in. It is completely protected. The 7 rating means not only are the cameras protected from weather like rain, but you could actually immerse them in water up to one meter in depth and they'd be fine. Very impressive for cameras you're definitely going to want to use outside.