Square Enix has unveiled Square Enix Presents, a new digital showcase series that is kicking off on March 18 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. This new addition to the list of gaming events in 2021 will feature the reveal of the next Life is Strange. This game is said to feature a new protagonist wielding a completely new power.

In addition to the aforementioned big reveal, there are going to be updates on Marvel's Avengers, Outriders and other games. Final Fantasy 16 and Project Athia are not listed as titles in the showcase, so we wouldn't expect to see updates on these just yet.

For anyone curious about the Outriders, there's an Outriders demo available right now, allowing players to try out the first three hours or so, while progress carries over into the main game. Outriders is set to release on April 1 for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One.