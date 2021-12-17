The latest in the epic Final Fantasy series has been announced. Final Fantasy 16 for PS5 brings players a brand new story and characters set amidst familiar spirits, creatures, and monsters. At this point, not much is known yet about Final Fantasy 16, and we're still in the dark on many things. Still, there are some glimmers to appreciate and study, so we here at Android Central have gathered everything you need to know before diving into this gorgeous action RPG. A brand new Final Fantasy game launch is always a big deal, and with the team developing this game, it could end up being one of the best PS5 games available when it arrives.

What is Final Fantasy 16 for PS5?

The latest in the epic sci-fi fantasy series, Final Fantasy 16 (XVI), is a single-player action RPG coming soon from Square Enix. Announced as a PS5 console exclusive on Sept. 17, 2020, Final Fantasy XVI promises to be the most stunning Final Fantasy yet. As with most Final Fantasy games, this one will feature entirely new characters in a new world with many familiar faces in the form of summoned spirits and monstrous foes. What we know about Final Fantasy 16 for PS5 Produced by Naoki Yoshida, the director and producer of Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn, as well as chief planner of Dragon Quest X and directed by Hiroshi Takai, assistant director of Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn, the Final Fantasy 16 project has expanded to include a full team. During the reveal of the game, a trailer titled Awakening was released. The trailer revealed hints of a plot centered around the bodyguard of a special child, Joshua, who's the son of an Archduke and seems to carry the spirit of a familiar summon or Eikon within his body. After some pretty significant trauma, Joshua loses control of the Eikon within him, leading to a battle of epic proportions between Phoenix and Ifrit. Also depicted in the trailer were two other summons, Titan and Shiva, as well as a number of other familiar creatures, including a Malboro, a Coeurl, and several Chocobo. You can check out the trailer on YouTube for more. Final Fantasy 16 for PS5 world Final Fantasy 16 is set in the world of Valisthea. There are six major factions with political and military power to keep track of: The Grand Duchy of Rosaria, The Holy Empire of San Breque, The Kingdom of Waloed, The Dhalmekian Republic, The Iron Kingdom, and The Crystalline Dominion. Final Fantasy 16 for PS5 characters Square Enix has already revealed a few Final Fantasy 16 main characters. Clive Rosfield, eldest child of the Archduke of Rosaria, has chosen to "master the blade" and is the bodyguard of his younger brother, Joshua. Joshua Rosfield, younger brother of Clive, is the Dominant of the Phoenix, wielding great power despite his young age and physically frail stature. Finally, there's Jill Warrick, a member of the Rosfield household who was raised alongside the two brothers and is a good friend to both. What we want from Final Fantasy 16 for PS5

Seeing as Final Fantasy 16 is being produced by the same Naoki Yoshida who directed and produced Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn, players have a lot to hope for from this project. Unlike many Final Fantasy games, A Realm Reborn has persisted in both maintaining and growing its player base well after the release of new Final Fantasy games, providing a great foundation for later expansions. Although this is due in part to it being an MMORPG, the design and polish on A Realm Reborn have been widely praised by critics and fans alike. With each addition made to Final Fantasy 14, it has earned more praise, inspiring confidence that Final Fantasy 16 will share the solid gameplay, stunning artwork, and engaging story Yoshida is known for. Is Final Fantasy 16 coming to Xbox Series X|S or PC? According to Piers Harding-Rolls on Twitter, Final Fantasy 16 will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 for at least six months, after which it could potentially be launched on PC. Additionally, it would remain console exclusive for at least six more months. Currently, there are no confirmed plans to release on PC or Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Final Fantasy 16 for PS5 release date

Square Enix has not yet provided a release date. Yoshida stated on the PlayStation Blog back in 2020 that more will be revealed in 2021. As of Dec. 2021, not much more has been shared, and the game still does not have a release window. Although it was originally announced to include a PC version, currently, Square Enix has no official plans for a release outside of the PS5. It's worth keeping in mind that the pandemic continues to interfere with game development, meaning it's possible there have been internal delays. We'll keep you updated when more is announced.