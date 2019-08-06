Over the last year, OnePlus has bolstered its U.S. presence by offering the OnePlus 6T and 7 Pro on T-Mobile. On August 6, it was announced that OnePlus is now gearing up to launch a 5G phone on Sprint.

We value OnePlus' reputation for balancing high-end quality at a great value. This new smartphone gives Sprint customers another exciting option for accessing their True Mobile 5G experience.

Although the name of the 5G OnePlus phone isn't actually mentioned, it's more than likely the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G that was launched in the United Kingdom on EE earlier this year.

This new OnePlus device will be Sprint's third 5G-capable smartphone, joining the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and LG V50. Furthermore, it's the first OnePlus phone to ever be offered by the carrier.

Pricing and availability info has yet to be revealed, but we'll be keeping an eye out for it and let you know as soon as we learn more.