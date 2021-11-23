Spotify and Netflix, two of the biggest streaming services for audio and video, are coming together to launch a new hub that showcases the soundtracks and more from Netflix Original movies and shows.

The hub was launched on Tuesday and features official albums, playlists, podcasts, and more for an audio-only experience of popular Netflix content that both free and Premium subscribers can tune into.

This includes playlists from "Bridgerton," "On My Block," and others, with official soundtracks from "Squid Game," "Bruised," "Cowboy Bebop," and more. This is also where listeners can find Netflix podcasts like "Okay, Now Listen," "Netflix Is A Daily Joke," "10/10 (Would Recommend)," and "The Crown: The Official Podcast."

The new hub came about as a result of users watching shows like "Squid Game" and rushing to Netflix to listen to the soundtrack.

Today's trending shows and movies aren't just inspiring fandoms, they're also fueling internet-wide obsessions. So much so that within two weeks of Squid Game's debut on Netflix, Spotify listeners had created more than 22,500 unique themed playlists to keep the experience going. It's clear that after the credits roll, viewers are left wanting even more—and they come to Spotify to hear it.

As part of the experience, Spotify is highlighting exclusive content, including a new destination for "La Casa De Papel" with cast videos and quizzes, as well as a new enhanced album for "The Harder They Fall" featuring behind-the-scenes looks at making the soundtrack from artists like Jay-Z, Kid Kuddi, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and more.

Users on desktop, iOS, and the best Android phones can find the new hub starting today just from searching "Netflix." The Netflix Hub is available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., Ireland, and India.