'Tis the season... for video games! All the best games come out around this time, and you or someone you love very dearly is going to need something to play those games on. So it's time to grab a new PlayStation 4 Pro console on sale for just $299 at Amazon. This is the holiday price, so you can find the deal at several other retailers like Walmart and Target.

You can also get a similar bundle that includes a free copy of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. This is a more limited bundle that we've already seen sell out in some places. It is currently available at Best Buy and Target.

Game on PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB gaming console We're sure to see a ton of video game deals, too. So stock up and get playing with one of the best discounts ever on Sony's best console ever. Play on 4K TVs with HDR support. Use Boost Mode for a boost in power. $299.00 $400.00 $101 off See at Amazon

Are you planning to get a 4K TV this year? Maybe you already have one? You need a device that can take advantage of all those pixels! The PlayStation 4 Pro is the most advanced version of the console and the only one with 4K gaming support. Your frags have never looked this good before. Not only that, but this console also has a Boost Mode that can enhance your games in a way you've never seen before. Read more about the best enhanced games here, which happen to include the new Call of Duty.

You can also upgrade your games with the PS4 Pro's HDR support if your TV has the brightness for that. Check out our roundup of great 4K TVs for the PlayStation 4 Pro, which include plenty of HDR enabled options as well.

Thanks to the advanced features of the PS4 Pro, you'll be able to stream and watch your favorite media in 4K, too. Access Netflix and other streaming apps and binge in 4K if you have a plan that covers it. The bundles on sale today also include a DualShock 4 wireless controller, but if you plan on doing some couch multiplayer you might want an extra one.

Pretty much every major retailer is going to have at least some video game sales this Black Friday. Follow our Black Friday coverage as we highlight all the best deals for you and your awesome new console.

