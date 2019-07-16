I can't tell you how many people have come in to my house, seen this weird tub of gently moving water on my counter, and delicately asked why it looked like I had dinner in a bubble bath. Sous Vide cooking looks weird as hell, because it cooks your food in a water bath instead of in the oven. The science behind how it works is fascinating, but even more impressive is how everything I make inside it tastes. The weird looks from friends are worth it when they taste what you've made, and immediately ask how to get this rig for their house.

Kitchen Creativity

ChefSteps Joule

Learn to cook something in a new way.

It may sound weird and fancy, but Sous Video cooking is just a different way of getting things done. In many cases, if you're patient, the results are amazing for everything from meats to veggies. But if you're looking to explore something new, the ChefSteps Joule is one of the best you can buy. And at the same price you normally spend on the cheap models, there's really no excuse.

Thanks to Amazon's Prime Day sales, the best Sous Vide kit for beginners is on sale for way cheaper than it usually is. If you've been curious about trying this trendy cooking technique out, today is the day.

This more advanced version is capable of reaching higher temperatures much faster and maintaining those higher temperatures without any issues.

The ChefSteps Joule is a simple gadget you that lets you safely slow cook food for hours, and can be monitored with the included app when you're not at home. More important than the temperature controls, at least in my opinion, is the massive library of Sous Vide recipes in the app. It's all step-by-step instructions for so many different recipes, all of which are amazing. The ChefSteps team has so much information in there, and it made trying new things super easy.

There are a couple versions of Sous Vide cookers out there at different prices, but for Amazon Prime Day, this model dropped in price from $199 to $139.30. That effectively makes it the same price as most starter versions, which is a big deal because this more advanced version is capable of reaching higher temperatures much faster and maintaining those higher temperatures without any issues. It also has a WiFi radio in it instead of just Bluetooth like many of the basic models, so the remote part of the app will work in more places.

Give it a shot, you won't be disappointed.

