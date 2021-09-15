What you need to know
- Sony's upcoming true wireless earbuds have leaked through an early listing on Walmart's website.
- The leak reveals some key specs of the WF-C500, including up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.
- It is also likely to be water-resistant with an IPX4 rating.
Sony's next true wireless earbuds may have longer battery life on a single charge than Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, as well as water resistance capabilities, a new leak has revealed.
The new details were leaked via a pre-release listing on Walmart's online marketplace, which has since been removed. As per The Walkman Blog, which obtained photos of the earbuds as well as the specs sheet, the upcoming Sony WF-C500 might retail for around $80.
For that price, you could get up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and a total of 20 hours with the charging case. By comparison, the Galaxy Buds 2 can last over five hours with noise-canceling enabled and under eight hours with ANC disabled.
However, the Buds 2 may not compare by single-charge numbers, but at 29 hours with ANC off, they'll keep you going a bit longer. Meanwhile, Sony's pricey WF-1000XM4 ($279) get up to 24 hours of total battery life with ANC turned on and 36 hours when that feature is disabled.
The Buds 2 will also have a leg up in noise-canceling capabilities over the WF-C500, which reportedly won't come equipped with active noise-canceling, although that's not too surprising at just $80.
In terms of design, the upcoming earbuds look a bit smaller than the WF-1000XM4. Based on the leaked images, the WF-C500 is also more flat, so it won't protrude as much from your ears as the WF-1000XM4, and they also won't feature the same premium build.
The WF-C500 were also spotted with an IPX4 rating for sweat and splash resistance. This should make the upcoming earbuds an ideal companion for fitness enthusiasts, as well as a serious competitor to the best cheap wireless earbuds.
Bluetooth connectivity will be supposedly powered by an Airoha chip.
The upcoming pair is also expected to ship in four colorways: black, green, white, and orange. That said, the availability of these color options may vary by country.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Deathloop co-op impressions: To fight or not to fight
Deathloop is a great immersive sim but it's PvP mechanic allows for some unexpected results like impromptu co-op, if both players are feeling trusting.
Latest Google Pixel 6 leak pulls back the curtain on Tensor chip's power
Leaked details of the Tensor chip features in the upcoming Google Pixel 6 suggest an interesting configuration compared to other flagship chips.
Latest Galaxy S22 leak hints at upgraded cameras, faster charging
According to Ice Universe, Samsung's Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus phones will come equipped with a 50MP ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor.
The best earbuds and headphones for students
Finding a good pair of headphones or earbuds isn't too hard nowadays, given the vast options available. You just have to know what to look for to make sure they fit your student lifestyle in the ways that count.