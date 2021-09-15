Sony's next true wireless earbuds may have longer battery life on a single charge than Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, as well as water resistance capabilities, a new leak has revealed.

The new details were leaked via a pre-release listing on Walmart's online marketplace, which has since been removed. As per The Walkman Blog, which obtained photos of the earbuds as well as the specs sheet, the upcoming Sony WF-C500 might retail for around $80.

For that price, you could get up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and a total of 20 hours with the charging case. By comparison, the Galaxy Buds 2 can last over five hours with noise-canceling enabled and under eight hours with ANC disabled.

However, the Buds 2 may not compare by single-charge numbers, but at 29 hours with ANC off, they'll keep you going a bit longer. Meanwhile, Sony's pricey WF-1000XM4 ($279) get up to 24 hours of total battery life with ANC turned on and 36 hours when that feature is disabled.

The Buds 2 will also have a leg up in noise-canceling capabilities over the WF-C500, which reportedly won't come equipped with active noise-canceling, although that's not too surprising at just $80.