With the Sony X900F Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV on sale at Amazon today only, now's your chance to save $350 and set yourself up with a pretty impressive TV at a major discount. Thanks to its built-in Chromecast, you'll be able to stream shows and movies from services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ without needing a separate streaming device plugged in.
As with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag this discount. You can start a free 30-day trial now to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Prime Day orders and more.
Prime pays
Sony X900F 65-Inch 4K UHD Smart Android TV
Get this Sony X900F 65-inch 4K Android TV at a major discount thanks to Prime Day. This one-day deal brings the TV down to its best price yet, but you'll need a Prime membership to grab it.
$849.99
$1,199.99 $350 Off
Prime Day is full of offers, but this is easily one of the best TV deals we've seen of the whole event. This 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV incorporates Sony's Motionflow XR technology which helps reduce blur during fast-moving scenes, along with HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG compatibility. It's also capable of accessing the Google Play store and downloading apps, as well as browsing the web. You can even voice control these TVs and other connected devices using Google Assistant, and they work with Amazon Alexa too.
Prime Day is going strong, so once you've made a decision on the Sony X900F, make sure to check out our Prime Day 2020 guide for more information on the two-day sale as well as a list of our favorite deals that are live right now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
It's worth grabbing several Echo Dots with this $19 Prime Day deal
The best Prime Day deals right now are on Amazon's own devices, like the 3rd-generation Echo Dot. You can pick one up in a bundle, or a la carte for just $19 right now!
Samsung needs to totally steal Magsafe charging for the Galaxy S30
Forget ceramic glass or empty football stadiums filled with cardboard 5G cutouts. Give me some of that sweet Magsafe charging.
Here's what the iPhone 12 Mini looks like next to the top Android phones
Apple's talking up the iPhone 12 Mini as being the smallest 5G phone on the market. But what does that actually mean? Here's what the iPhone looks like compared next to a bunch of popular Android phones.
The best VR Prime Day deals from this reality
Prime Day is upon us, so stock up on these great VR accessories and hardware while the deals last!