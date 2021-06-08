Roughly two years after the launch of its last flagship wireless earbuds, Sony has finally unveiled the new WF-1000XM4. The earbuds represent a major design change from the Sony WF-1000XM3 while improving many features.

The earbuds and included charging case feature a more compact design than the XM3s. Sony says the buds are 10% smaller, and the case is a whopping 40% smaller. But the size reduction doesn't come at the expense of premium features or battery life, and that's largely thanks to Sony's new V1 Integrated Processor.

The WF-1000XM4 have improved ANC with dual microphones on either earbud to pick up and analyze sound. The XM4 also support LDAC for a boost in audio quality and can upscale digitally compressed audio files in real-time without sacrificing battery life. In fact, Sony claims the same 8 hours per charge and 24 total hours of music listening time as the XM3, which did not include LDAC support. That figure increases to an impressive 12/36 hours with ANC turned off, which rivals even the best wireless earbuds. The charging case also supports Qi wireless charging.

The WF-1000XM4 come with 360 Reality Audio for more immersive listening and will adjust the listening experience based on the environment thanks to Adaptive Audio control. With Precise Voice Pickup, users can enable Speak-to-Chat, automatically detecting when the user speaks and adjusting sound and ambient noise accordingly. This feature was previously found on the Sony WH-1000XM4, one of the best wireless headphones on the market.