What you need to know
- Sonos has a new Trade Up program which will give you 30% off for trading in an old Sonos speaker.
- Eligible products for trade-in include the Connect, Connect:Amp, ZP80, ZP90, ZP100, ZP120, and the first generation Play:5.
- After trading in your old Sonos device, it will enter a recycling mode after 21 days — scrubbing your personal information and allowing you to safely send it back to Sonos or drop off at a local certified e-recycling center.
Trade-in programs are one of the best tactics manufacturers have come up with in order to keep us upgrading or within their ecosystem. We've seen it become very popular amongst smartphone makers the past few years, with Apple, Google, and Samsung all offering such programs.
Now, it seems Sonos is taking a page out of those books, by announcing its very own Trade Up program and offering 30% off when you trade-in select products. The speakers eligible for trade-in include the Connect, Connect:Amp, ZP80, ZP90, ZP100, ZP120, and the first generation Play:5.
If you are a Sonos fan and you have one of these aging devices, this would be the perfect opportunity to upgrade to a better-sounding and smarter speaker. For example, the new Sonos Move is a portable weatherproof speaker that supports Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple AirPlay 2. Our very own Daniel Bader called it "the versatility king" in his review.
There is also the Sonos One Gen 2 which lacks the portability of the Sonos Move but still packs in great sound and support for digital assistants like Alexa and Assistant. It also comes in at nearly half the price of the Move if you're looking to save a little more money.
You can start the process by signing into your Sonos account and finding the Trade Up section under My Account. For each speaker you trade-in, you'll receive 30% off of a new device, and your older Sonos speaker will enter recycle mode after 21 days. That will scrub your personal data from it and deactivate the device allowing you to send it back to Sonos or take it to a local certified e-recycling center for processing.
Smart Sonos speaker
Sonos One Gen 2
Fantastic sound with Alexa or Assistant
The Sonos One Gen 2 is a powerful smart speaker with plenty of power to fill a room with music, and includes the option to choose either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant as your digital assistant.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
