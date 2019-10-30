Trade-in programs are one of the best tactics manufacturers have come up with in order to keep us upgrading or within their ecosystem. We've seen it become very popular amongst smartphone makers the past few years, with Apple, Google, and Samsung all offering such programs.

Now, it seems Sonos is taking a page out of those books, by announcing its very own Trade Up program and offering 30% off when you trade-in select products. The speakers eligible for trade-in include the Connect, Connect:Amp, ZP80, ZP90, ZP100, ZP120, and the first generation Play:5.

If you are a Sonos fan and you have one of these aging devices, this would be the perfect opportunity to upgrade to a better-sounding and smarter speaker. For example, the new Sonos Move is a portable weatherproof speaker that supports Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple AirPlay 2. Our very own Daniel Bader called it "the versatility king" in his review.