  • Sonos' upcoming Arc SL soundbar has been spotted at Costco before its formal announcement.
  • The Arc SL is a microphone-free version of the Arc soundbar.
  • It will be priced at $750 in the U.S.

The Sonos Arc, which came out earlier this year, is among the best soundbars with Dolby Atmos under $1,000. Sonos is soon expected to unveil a microphone-free SL variant of the Arc. While the soundbar hasn't been officially announced yet, it has been spotted at a Costco store by a Reddit user.

Like Sonos' other "SL" products, the Sonos Arc SL will not come equipped with a microphone, which means it won't have built-in voice control. However, you will still be able to control the Arc SL with your voice using Sonos, Amazon Echo, or Google Assistant smart speakers.

As can be seen in the image above, the Sonos Arc SL soundbar will retail for $750 in the U.S., $50 less than the standard Arc. Since the soundbar has already started hitting some store shelves, it shouldn't be along before it is officially announced.

