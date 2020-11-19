If you've been holding out until Black Friday to score some savings on a new flagship phone, this may be just the deal you've been waiting for. Today only, Woot is blowing out various Android phones with prices from just $140. The sale includes some affordable models as well as higher-end handsets like the Sony Xperia 1, OnePlus 7T, LG G8, and more. The deals expire tonight or when sold out.

It wasn't too long ago that we named the OnePlus 7T "the best of Android for under $600", but thanks to this one-day-only sale at Woot, it's becoming the best of Android for less than $350. Woot has the unlocked device on sale today for only $349.99. It's suitable for use on GSM networks such as T-Mobile and AT&T. You can choose between Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver colors.

The OnePlus 7T is equipped with a large 6.55-inch display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 955+ octa-core processor. Along with 8GB RAM, it offers 128GB storage capacity and a sizeable 3800mAh battery to keep it powered all day long without needing to charge it. While it doesn't feature wireless charging capability, it does include the ability to fast charge at up to 30W. Along with running Android 10, this device runs OxygenOS 10 — a modified version of Android made just for OnePlus devices.

Another stellar option in the sale is bundle containing the Sony Xperia 1 and WH-1000XM3 ANC headphones at just $549.99. Considering we saw this exact deal during Prime Day for $750 and raved about it, you know this is one you don't want to miss this time at $200 less.

The Xperia 1 may not have gotten a ton of attention last year, but it's still a fantastic phone with a Snapdragon 855 and three great cameras. More interestingly, it has a 4K OLED display with support for HDR and the Rec.2020 color space. That makes it incredible for both creating and consuming 4K video.

Sony made use of the Xperia 1's cameras with a specialized app called Cinema Pro, which allows you to shoot video with manual controls and includes the ability to adjust your focus or shutter speed, change frame rates, shoot with different picture profiles, and even shoot in different aspect ratios. It opens up the cameras' capabilities in a way that even most phones released later on can't match.

On the other end is the WH-1000XM3 headphones. They're perfect for traveling, since the active noise canceling is good enough to block out even loud airplane engine noise, and the earcups are comfortable enough to wear for hours on end. Of course, most of us aren't traveling so much these days, but they're great for home use, too. The 1000XM3s have fantastic sound, and last for up to 30 hours on a single charge.

There are a few other options in the sale worth looking at, so be sure to peruse the whole promotion for all of the deals.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out.