Google Assistant gains Fitbit and Google Fit integration for your Nest Hub

What you need to know

Google is rolling out the ability to connect Fitbit and Google Fit metrics to Google Assistant.

Doing so allows you to view various activity metrics on select Nest Hub smart displays.

It does not seem as though the functionality is rolling out to Nest Hub devices yet.

A couple of weeks ago, we learned that Google was making it possible to link your Fitbit and Google Fit metrics together with Assistant. The goal of this is to be able to use your Nest Hub (2nd Gen) as a "catch-all" of sorts for viewing your various health and fitness activities. Now, it appears as some users have the ability to link their Fitbit and Google Fit accounts with Assistant.

As spotted by 9to5Google, select users are able to link their Google Fit and Fitbit accounts through the Wellness section of Assistant settings. The process is about as seamless as it gets, but you will need to link both of these services with Assistant in order to view your activities.

Previously, the only account that could be connected through the Assistant settings was the Calm sleep and relaxation application. But once made available, a new section will appear, providing "Set up" buttons for both Google Fit and Fitbit. As noted in the setup process, you'll be able to share Activity metrics, Distance, and Heart rate with Google Assistant.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Android Central) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Android Central) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Android Central) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Android Central) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Android Central)

Not only will you be able to view your sleep tracking data courtesy of the Nest Hub (2nd Gen)'s built-in Soli sensors, but it will also provide pertinent workout information. Taking things even further, it appears as though this feature will also work with Google Assistant on any of your devices, allowing you to ask Assistant how many steps you walked on any given day.

The feature has appeared on some of the in-house devices here at Android Central, but not all of them. Unfortunately, it appears as though this is another "Google special," requiring a server-side switch. However, we're hoping that an official announcement is made in the near future, making this new feature available for everyone and Nest Hub devices.