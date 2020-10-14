A lot of us our working from home these days, and we're turning to video calls to keep in touch with loved ones. That means a solid webcam is more important than ever. Unfortunately, it hasn't exactly been easy to get your hands on one in recent months. With Prime Day, however, there's no shortage of webcam deals to choose from. If you're going to pick one deal, though, the discounted Aukey FHD Webcam is definitely it. For just over $30, it's a no-brainer.

Smile! Aukey FHD Webcam | $28.05 off at Amazon Stay in touch The Aukey FHD Webcam is one of the best deals you could pick up on Prime Day. The camera is super easy to set up, and it'll give you an excellent 1080p picture with solid performance even if your lighting isn't great. For just over $30, that's a pretty good deal. $31.94 (was $50) at Amazon

There are a lot of no-name brands hocking their webcam wares on Amazon, but Aukey isn't one of them. Aukey has established a name for itself as one of the most trustworthy and recognizable brands when it comes to all sorts of tech goodies. This extends to webcams, a segment where Aukey makes some of the best affordable options out there. Prime Day Deals 2020: Save on 4K TVs, Echo, Instant Pot & more The Aukey FHD Webcam gives you a crispy 1080p picture that'll look great whether you're keeping up with calls on Zoom, Skype, Teams, or Meet. The Aukey FHD Webcam also features solid performance in low light, which is a huge plus if you haven't gone to the extent of picking up some studio lights just for your work calls.

Moreover, it's simple to operate. The webcam just plugs into a free USB port on your Mac or PC and you're good to go. Whether you use it with a laptop or desktop, it simply clamps to your screen, or you can even stand it up on your desk. There's a reason the Aukey FHD Webcam is rated at four out of five stars on Amazon. If you're in the market for a webcam that won't break the bank, this is definitely the one to pick up, especially at a nearly 50% discount.

