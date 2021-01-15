Signal is down right now because everyone is moving in from WhatsApp

What you need to know
- Signal is facing server issues due to a rapid increase in user activity.
- The company is currently working to increase its server capacity and fix the problem.
- Many disgruntled WhatsApp users are switching to Signal and Telegram over privacy matters.
WhatsApp has dug itself into a hole, thanks to Facebook's recent announcement about how users of one of the best messaging apps will be required to share their information with the social media platform. Users did not take kindly to that, and since the announcement, swaths of WhatsApp users have left the app and are taking their chats to Telegram and Signal. While millions of new users may sound fine and dandy, the companies now have to deal with a sudden spike of user-activity, and it's causing outages.
Users of Signal's messaging app may notice that the app is currently experiencing server issues. Apparently, it has been down since this morning, around 10 am ET, and Signal has been working to fix the issue. The company stated in a tweet that while it has been working to add more server capacity, "today exceeded even our most optimistic projections."
That was the most recent update from Signal, which came in just after 4 pm ET, so it seems like things are beginning to come back online. Hopefully, those at Signal can get things fully up-and-running for the millions of new users that are relying on it for messaging, else make the move to Telegram.
For those of you considering transitioning away from WhatsApp, we have a helpful guide on how to move your group chats from Whatsapp to Signal, which may be helpful once the app is back in working condition.
The new standard
Samsung Galaxy S21
Look no futher.
The Galaxy S21 is Samsung's latest 5G smartphone. With the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a large AMOLED 120Hz display, triple-camera system, there's almost nothing you can't do with this smartphone.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review: The new best
Samsung's aiming squarely at the AirPods Pro with the new Galaxy Buds Pro, but it's done something better: it's made one of the best-sounding wireless earbuds you can buy.
Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro review: Sounds about right
Soundcore isn't a household brand just yet, but Anker's headphone division is making a name for itself as the producer of the best-sounding true wireless earbuds under $150.
Did you pre-order the Galaxy S21?
Pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 are open right now! Did you pre-order the phone already or plan on doing so soon?
These are the best cases you can get for your future Galaxy S21 Ultra
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is a big slab of awesome, but it's also a large, heavy phone that can get slippery, so take precautions. Cover that big slab of beautiful power with the best cases around in order to keep your S21 Ultra safe for years to come.