Best answer: Yes, if you haven't gotten a PS4 yet, there are still plenty of great games worth playing. If you care about the best graphics possible, you should go for a PS4 Pro, while if you just want to play only a few games, the PS4 Slim is the better option.

Should you buy a PS4 in 2020 with the PS5 coming later this year?

If you haven't picked up a PS4 yet, there's still a lot of games that are going to be worth playing before the PS5 releases. God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man and Days Gone have all released over the last couple of years and provide experiences exclusive to the PS4, while the last big exclusives, The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima, are both available as well.

Should you buy a PS4 in 2020 Will my content carry over to the PS5?

Yes. Sony has confirmed that the PS5 is backward compatible with the PS4, so you'll be able to play any games you buy for your PS4 on the new console as well. All your investments on the PlayStation platform will be accessible moving forward.

Should you buy a PS4 in 2020 What are some PS5 only games?

Sony has revealed several PS5 exclusive games. Some of them are being developed by Sony Worldwide Studios, while others are from development partners. Godfall is a timed exclusive, while Demon's Souls for PS5, Horizon Forbidden West and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales are upcoming first-party titles for the new system.

Should you buy a PS4 in 2020 Will my accessories carry over?

You can use your DualShock 4 controllers with the PS5 but only with backward compatible PS4 titles. The PlayStation Camera will also be usable, though you'll need an adapter that is free for PSVR owners. A full line of PS5 accessories, including the DualSense controller and a new PS5 Camera, will all be available in Holiday 2020 alongside the console.

This is a good time to get a deal

Since these are the last few months before the PS5 is set to release, Black Friday and holiday sales are going to be one of the best times ever to grab a PS4. Prices will be at the lowest ever, while games will also be discounted. If you've owned a PS4 before, however, or your current console no longer works, it's in your best interest to save up money for a PS5.