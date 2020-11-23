Apple isn't known for offering discounts on its products, but Black Friday is one of the few exceptions to that rule. If you're in the market for a new iPad, Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to buy.

iPads are widely regarded as being the best tablets you can buy, and that idea holds true during Black Friday. Whether you want a device for productivity or for kicking back and relaxing, there's an iPad model that can fit the bill perfectly.

Not everyone needs the sheer power offered by the iPad Pro, but if you do, you might as well pick one up during Black Friday. The 11-inch iPad Pro is currently on sale for $70 off, bringing it down to a more reasonable $730. While that's still a lot of money, you're getting excellent performance, a gorgeous 120Hz display, and the LiDAR sensor for unmatched AR applications.

Even here at Android Central, we're happy to acknowledge Apple's dominance in the mobile tech space. From the iPhone to the new M1 MacBooks , Apple is well-positioned as one of the most dominant tech brands on the planet.

If you've ever looked into buying an Apple product for yourself, you know that just about all of them come with steep price tags. As good as its gadgets may be, there's no denying that building up a collection of Apple gear can get very expensive very quickly. Thankfully, that changes a bit during Black Friday.

You'll find certain discounts if you know where to look, and in the case of iPads, there are a few different offers to check out. While Apple doesn't launch its gift card promotion until Friday, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are already slashing prices on select models.

While we'll always make an argument in the favor of Android tablets, the fact remains that most people are better off with an iPad. They're generally easier to use, offer better performance, and support a much richer collection of high-quality applications.

Whether you're interested in a super-expensive iPad Pro or a lower-end model, getting an iPad during Black Friday is a smart move.

Plenty of iPads to choose from during Black Friday

Black Friday savings are already live for a few iPad models, all of which are highlighted below. Buying an iPad direct from Apple's website will give you the chance to get a gift card valued up to $150, but that promotion doesn't take effect until November 27. Until then, here are the best offers you can get!

Black Friday is your last chance to save big in 2020

It's not often that we see discounts of any kind on Apple gear, so if you're in the market for an iPad, this is a perfect opportunity to buy. Black Friday is also the last big shopping event of this year, meaning you better get your order in ASAP if you want the iPad to be a gift for you or someone else.

Good luck and happy shopping!