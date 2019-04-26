Best answer: Even though the system came out in 2016, its tech is still relevant and can give your home network a boost. Google Wifi is worth the investment if you're looking to upgrade your home network, or even if you just want to get your network to reach that one dead spot in your house. It's a solid and easy-to-use mesh router that stands out among other home Wifi systems because of its low entry price and streamlined simplicity.

Mesh is better

Mesh is the way to go if you want to improve your Wifi coverage and reliability. It broadcasts Wifi signal from multiple locations, so the network can more easily reach through walls, floors, and other obstacles that normally cause spotty signal.

Google Wifi is a true mesh system – all its points communicate with one another to form a cohesive network instead of reporting back to one device that acts as the main router. Each Google Wifi device covers up to 1,500 square feet. You can use a single Google Wifi device to set up a network for a small area like an apartment, but the system is meant to work with multiple Google Wifi points. You can buy these individually or in packs of three, depending on how large an area you need to cover.

The best of the mesh

Google Wifi came out on top of our comparative review of four mesh systems because of its lower starting price, user-friendly app, and reliable performance. While other Wifi systems are ideal for specific circumstances, Google Wifi is great for users who want something simple but effective.