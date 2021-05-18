Best Answer: Yes. If you own a Fire TV device that's 2nd Gen or newer, you may want to consider investing in the new Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen).

What's new about the Amazon Voice Remote (3rd Gen)?

The latest version of Amazon's Alexa Voice Remote retails for $30 and looks nearly identical to the brand's 1st- and 2nd-generation voice remotes — with a few exceptions.

Like the older versions, the new Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen) features a circular navigation pad for easy browsing on the Fire TV interface. At the same time, the Home, Back, Menu, and Playback controls are situated directly below. Also, like its predecessors, the 3rd Gen version features dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons that are used to control compatible TVs, soundbars, and receivers, which eliminates the need for extra remotes.

The 3rd Gen version takes things to the next level with the addition of specific buttons for Amazon's own Prime Video service, as well as Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu.

Also noteworthy about the new and improved remote is the fact that the former microphone button has been replaced with a dedicated Alexa button, while the mute button has been relocated to the left side of the volume buttons. A new "Guide" button has also been added to the device on the right side, allowing users to view all their live TV apps in one location.

Why you don't need the Amazon Voice Remote (3rd Gen)

While the new shortcut buttons on the Amazon Voice Remote (3rd Gen) are handy for frequent users of Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu, they're not a completely necessary addition and don't improve the streaming experience all that much.

You'll also want to consider whether the new remote will work with the devices you already own. According to Amazon, the Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen) is compatible with the Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen and later), and Fire TV Stick 4K, which are among the best Amazon Fire TV Sticks on the market right now. It also works with the Fire TV Cube (1st Gen and later) and Fire TV (3rd Gen, Pendant Design).

It's worth noting, however, that the 3rd Gen remote is not compatible with 1st and 2nd Gen versions of Fire TV, the Fire TV Stick 1st Gen, or Fire TV Edition smart TVs. If you own one of those devices, you'll want to stick with the 1st Gen or 2nd Gen Alexa Voice Remote.

While the Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen) is also compatible with several popular TVs, soundbars, and A/V receivers on the market right now, it's not compatible with all brands or models. As such, you'll want to double-check compatibility before investing in the 3rd Gen remote.