With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, other retailers are doing even more to keep your attention over the next two weeks. Kohl's is having its own 4-day special event dubbed Wow Week deals that starts today. With deals on everything from tech and toys to clothing, home, kitchen, and more, it's safe to say it's officially time to start shopping for the holiday season. The special Wow Week deals run through October 8 and can even score you free Kohl's cash to use during a future purchase. Kohl's Wow Week continues on through October 18.

Kohl's shoppers know the best way to save at Kohl's is by collecting all the Kohl's Cash you can. Only on October 5, Kohl's is offering $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend there. Meanwhile, during the rest of the sale, you'll earn $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. That creates some fantastic deals, like this Xbox One S bundle that now not only comes with an Xbox console, two controllers, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate but also $120 in Kohl's Cash to use on a future purchase between October 9 and October 18.

Another great deal at Kohl's scores you this Ecovacs Deebot 600 Robot Vacuum for just $149.99 though it's valid today only. This deal saves you $250 off its regular cost, and you'll also earn $45 in Kohl's Cash with the purchase.

Be sure to check out the full Wow Week deals page at Kohl's for a look at the rest of its deals, and don't forget to return each day this week for more new offers! For more updates on Prime Day, take a look at our Prime Day 2020 guide which will showcase all the best Prime Day deals as they go live — there are even a few you can already snag right now.