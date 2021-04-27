Time to track some new activities with the Fitbit Charge 4 going on sale for the first time since last year's Black Friday holiday shopping season. The fitness tracker has dropped to $98.95 at Amazon. This is a match for Black Friday's price and the lowest we have ever seen it go on Amazon. The Charge 4 normally sells for around $150, so you're saving a nice big chunk.

You can save a few more bucks if you happen to be a Costco member. The activity tracker is down to $94.98 through Costco thanks to a price drop to $89.99 and a $5 shippiing fee. (You can probably save that extra $5 if you can get it in store at this price.) Either way, this is a great and very unique deal we do not expect to last long.

We gave the Charge 4 four stars out of five and a Recommended badge in our review. Joe Maring said, "For folks that are looking for a device that can keep track of every aspect of their health in a compact and affordable package, the Fitbit Charge 4 fits that bill perfectly."

Whatever activity you're into tracking, the Charge 4 can probably keep an eye on it. The fitness tracker includes a lot of the core features you want, too. For example, it has built-in GPS so you can track your pace and your distance when traveling outdoors. Whether you're going for a run, hiking, or riding your bike you'll be able to look at a workout intensity map and see your route.

The heart-rate monitor can also work 24/7 to keep an eye on your resting heart rate and better measure calorie burn. Use Active Zone Minutes to get notified when you reach your target heart rate while exercising. Track your SpO2 average and range every night, too. You can even follow your skin temperature at night.

The Charge 4 is made to track more than 20 goal-based exercises, including swimming as it is water resistant up to 50 meters.

The battery works for a long time, too. It will last for up to seven days or up to five hours when using all the major features like GPS. Sync to your mobile devices with Bluetooth LE or Wi-Fi. It works with Mac OS X, iPhone, iPad, Android, and more.