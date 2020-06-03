You may know Namecheap as a domain registrar but it also has its own VPN service. To help people try it out for less, it's currently offering its service at an 83% discount for a limited time, dropping the twelve months of access to just $12. That makes it just $1 per month, compared to the usual $5.88 monthly cost, so you're saving almost $5 every month. It will renew at $34.56 per year thereafter which is still a cheap VPN, though you can cancel at any time.

Alternatively, you can try out Namecheap VPN for a month for free and see if it is for you. It will renew at the regular monthly rate of $5.88 after your free trial. That's one of the best VPN deals on offer right now.

Save 83% Namecheap VPN You may know Namecheap as a domain registrar but it also has its own VPN service. You can get your first month free ($5.88 thereafter) or sign up for a whole year for just $12 $12.00 $70.56 $59 off See at Namecheap

You may or may not have considered using a VPN before but, in our increasingly connected world, it's a good idea to have one installed. So much of what we do every day is now online — from shopping to paying bills, signing up for credit cards, or just browsing, and that data can be at risk if you're not using a VPN. That's especially true if you spend any amount of time using a public Wi-Fi network. A VPN can help cloak your internet activity in anonymity and stops you from being tracked across the web for advertising, having your traffic intercepted, or running into malicious sites.

Namecheap VPN offers a secure, fast, and anonymous browsing experience. It uses AES 256 encryption, DNS Leak Protection, and keeps no logs about user activity so you surf anonymously. Namecheap VPN is also pretty speedy, as TechRadar found in its testing, and has unlimited bandwidth so there's no data cap to worry about. It doesn't have as many servers as its more established counterparts, with 1,000+ compared to NordVPN's 5,000+, but there are more than enough for day-to-day protection. It works on iOS, Android, macOS and Windows and allows you to use your subscription on an unlimited number of devices at once. Most VPN services have a limit for the number of devices, so that's a huge bonus.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:



1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.



We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.