Many of us here aat Android Central (and some of your favorite YouTubers like MrMobile use and recommend Peak Design's gear for its versatility, comfort and style. Peak makes some of the best laptop bags you can buy, and often this quality doesn't come cheap. But ahead of Black Monday, there's a chance to score Peak Design's Everyday Messenger bag for its lowest price yet - $99.95, half the usual $199.95. That's version 1 of the bag in charcoal or ash colors, sized to fit a 15-inch laptop. B&H also has version 2 on sale for 40% off, $131.97 for the 13-inch version, or $149.97 for the 15-inch.

Like its other bags, the Peak Design Everyday Messenger comes with the brand's trademark origami-inspired dividers, and is ideal for safely storing camera gear without wasting space. And the ladder-style magnetic clasp protects and easily holds bulkier items, while smaller things like smartphones and memory cards are safe inside the internal pouch. The entire bag is furnished in weatherproof waxed 500D Kodra synthetic canvas, so you need not fear getting caught out in the rain.

You'll have to be quick though — the headline 50% off deal is for today only.

Our friends at Windows Central reviewed the 13-inch Everyday Messenger Bag V2 earlier in the year, and were impressed bu its quality and utility:

The original Everyday Messenger (EDM) was many people's favorite bag for a long time, so Peak Design didn't really need to make any drastic changes. Instead, it focused on refinements. The V2 is now 24% lighter than the V1, weighing in at just 2.21 pounds (1.01kg) without the dividers installed. Even packed with a 13-inch laptop, a camera, and some small personal items, it's easy to carry the bag around with you for a full day.

You'll only get 50% off the Everyday Messenger V1 today, so you'll need to act fast to secure yours.