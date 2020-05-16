Getting your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ just became much more affordable thanks to the latest sale at Daily Steals. Right now the unlocked 128GB Samsung Galaxy S10+ is on sale in New/Open Box condition for just $579.99 when you use promo code THRIFTERS10 during checkout. You'll even score free shipping with the purchase, along with a one-year warranty.
While these devices have open-box packaging, they're still new; that's quite a discount for unsealed packaging. The factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ is ready for use on all major U.S. carriers, including Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T. Today's deal is valid on all models of the S10+ in stock at Daily Steals: Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White.
Discounted by $270
Samsung Galaxy S10+ (Unlocked)
Daily Steals is offering $270 off the regular price of a Samsung Galaxy S10+ when you enter the following promo code during checkout. These New, Open Box models are fully unlocked and ready for use on all major U.S. carriers.
$579.99
$849.99 $270 off
Samsung's Galaxy S10+ smartphone has been well-received by tech reviewers and customers alike. Packed with 8GB of RAM, the device is equipped with a large 6.4-inch AMOLED display featuring an integrated ultrasonic fingerprint sensor hidden underneath to keep it secure from prying eyes. Each of the devices on sale today features 128GB storage as well.
We reviewed the Samsung Galaxy S10+ upon its release last year, calling it "the best-ever Galaxy S" device and rating it with 4.5 out of 5 stars. Just a few months ago we followed up our initial review with one focused on how the device fares a year later, and it makes for a good buy even at its regular price of $850. If you'd like to know more about Samsung's Galaxy S10+ before buying, this Everything You Need To Know guide has all the information you need.
Once your new smartphone is on its way to your home, you should start getting prepared for its arrival by checking out our guides to the best Samsung Galaxy S10 accessories and best Samsung Galaxy S10+ cases.
