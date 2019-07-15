Are you looking for a new wireless carrier? If you've been considering switching to Verizon Wireless, now's the time: you can get up to $650 back when you join Verizon Wireless! You'll get a $200 gift card when you buy a new phone with Verizon monthly payments and bring your number, as well as up to $450 more when you trade-in a smartphone.
I left Google Fi for Verizon in February and haven't looked back – I'm on the Above Unlimited plan, and it's a great plan with unlimited high-speed data, up to 20GB of high-speed hotspot data each month and five included roaming days per month. I joined Verizon and bought my own device, which gave me a $250 gift card – an offer you can also take advantage of right now!
To get the best deal, you'll want to trade in your old phone. If you've got a Galaxy S8 and you're looking for an upgrade, why not grab the Galaxy S10 for $37.49 per month. Trade-in your Galaxy S8 and bring your number to Verizon, and you'll get $650 bring, meaning the Galaxy S10 will cost you just $249.76 over the cost of your contract!
Alternatively, if you'd rather not commit to Verizon, you can snag the Galaxy S10 for just $599 on Prime Day. Switch your number to Verizon on an unlimited plan, and you'll get $250 back, bringing it down to just $349. Plus you'll still have the Galaxy S8 as a second phone – which would go great with a cheap Mint Mobile plan – or you could sell it and reduce the cost of your Galaxy S10 further.
To get started with any of these offers, check out these Verizon deals.
Latest And Best Prime Day Deals
More Prime Day Deals
Ring Alarm home security systems
Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.
Sonos Beam Smart TV sound bar with 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
$359.00
$499.00
Save $140
That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99
$359.98
Save $110
This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.
Echo Show 5
$49.99
$89.99
Save $40
It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.
Save on Ring products today only
Whether you need a video doorbell, whole home alarm system, or some lights to brighten a dark area, Amazon has it all marked down today!
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked Prism Black Android smartphone
$599.99
$900.00
Save $300
We love the Galaxy S10, and we love deals. This combines two of our true loves in one!
Extra 20% off Amazon Warehouse
Amazon Warehouse sells a myriad of items in varying conditions, from refurbished to open-box, used, warehouse-damaged, and more. It's a great place to snag a deal, and now Prime members can save an extra 20% off select items at checkout.
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Certified Refurbished)
$89.99
$169.99
Save $80
Amazon is taking $80 off the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, which lets you see and speak with visitors at your front door no matter where you are in the world.