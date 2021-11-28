While our big focus for gaming sales right now is in tracking all the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals, there's still some great opportunities for PS4 owners to save some money. One great deal we've found is with the WD 2TB PS4 external hard drive, which is $20 (or 22%) off for Cyber Monday, meaning you can grab 2TB of extra storage for just $70.

The PS5 is Sony's latest console but the PS4 is still going strong, with more blockbuster first-party games on the way including Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West and Sony Santa Monica's God of War Ragnarok. Big games means even more space will be needed, so instead of having to delete games off your PS4's hard drive, you can just grab this external, plug it in and start playing.

While it's meant for PS4 owners, it's worth noting this external hard drive also works with the PS5. It won't play PS5 games, as they require an ultra-fast SSD, but it can be used to play backward compatible PS4 games, freeing up the PS5's internal storage for more of the best PS5 games.

$20 off WD 2TB PS4 hard drive

WD 2TB PS4 hard drive The best way to get more space on a PS4 is to plug in an external hard drive. 2TB of extra storage will more than suffice, giving you plenty of room for even the biggest upcoming PS4 titles, so you won't have to delete anything. It's also compatible with the PS5, so your investment won't be obsolete when you decide to upgrade. $70 at Amazon

$70 at B&H

Because the PS5 and its related accessories are now Sony's main focus, combined with the general shortage of electronic components right now, it's unlikely there will be a much better deal than this on PS4 hard drives in the near future. If you're still on Sony's last-generation console and you need more storage space, go ahead and grab this hard drive, knowing you'll save money and you can continue to use it whenever you do eventually upgrade.