Even though it is still unannounced, Amazon Prime Day is starting to get into the minds of everyone who is gearing up for one of the biggest shopping days of the year. If we can expect the same kind of schedule as last year, Prime Day should be blowing up the internet somewhere in the middle of July, so we are already less than two months away! In order to best prepare for Prime Day, you'll want to make sure you are caught up on all of the ways to save. One such way is a little less known than the famous price cuts to be found on the shopping holiday, and that is the fact that you might be able to use credit card rewards points to finance your Prime Day haul.

A number of credit card companies have partnered with Amazon over the years to allow their cardholders the ability to use the points they have earned on purchases at Amazon. Called Shop with Points, the program gives customers a much more enticing place to use their earned points. Instead of trying to hunt down something you actually want to redeem your points on at your credit card issuer's website, you can use them at the most popular shopping website in the world. The experience is quite seamless as well, as using your points is as easy as applying them right on Amazon's website during checkout. As of right now, Amazon partners with American Express, Hilton, Chase, Citi, Discover, and of course their own Amazon branded credit cards.