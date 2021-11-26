Black Friday is here, meaning the best PS5 deals are now underway. It may be difficult to come across Black Friday PS5 restocks, but there's no shortage of discounted games out there. Whether you're still gaming on a PlayStation 4 or have managed to be one of the lucky ones to pick up a PS5 already, you'll find some of the hottest games are up to and over 50% off this holiday season.

Amazon has tons of deals on PlayStation exclusives and third-party games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Guardians of the Galaxy. The latter deal is particularly sweet because it just released in October and it's already 55% off. Don't take that as meaning it was a bad game, though. Guardians of the Galaxy surprised with an excellent story and engaging gameplay, making it much better than Marvel's Avengers.

Save up to 55% off the hottest PS5 and PS4 games

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | $20 off Sucker Punch knocked it out of the park with Ghost of Tsushima, and now you can get its excellent Director's Cut — complete with the Iki Island expansion — for just $40. Become Tsushima's hero as Jin Sakai and drive out the Mongol invasion through any means necessary. $50 at Amazon Deathloop | $35 off Deathloop is some of the very best that Arkane has to offer, and fans of Prey or Dishonored should give it a shot. When you find yourself stuck in a timeloop and being hunted down by an island of lunatics and assassins, you'll need to kill the eight Visionaries responsible to free yourself. $25 at Amazon Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart | $20 off With a long history to live up to, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart had to be nearly perfect — and it is. As Doctor Nefarious rips apart the fabric of space and time with the Dimensionator, it's up to Ratchet, Clank, and a few familiar faces (plus some new ones) to save the day. $50 at Amazon Spider-Man: Miles Morales | $20 off While you're waiting for Spider-Man 2, you should pick up Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It picks up after Peter has been training Miles for some time, and when Peter goes on a work trip, Miles suits up to take down the Roxxon Corporation from destroying Harlem. $30 at Amazon The Last of Us Part 2 | $20 off Some people love to hate it and hate to love it, but wherever you fall, there's no arguing that The Last of Us Part 2 is an extremely polished game from the top down. Ellie's out for revenge against members of the Washington Liberation Front after they do the unthinkable, and she won't stop at anything until they're dead. $20 at Amazon Sackboy: A Big Adventure | $30 off Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a more kid-friendly pick this holiday. It launched alongside the PS5 and quickly became one of its best platformers to this date. It's playable in online or local multiplayer, so grab some friends and work together to make it through each level. $30 at Amazon Alan Wake Remastered | $10 off This is the first time Alan Wake has come to PlayStation consoles, and it exemplifies nearly everything people love about developer Remedy Entertainment. Its Twins Peaks influence is strong, and as you wander around the town of Bright Falls, you'll find that not everything is as it appears. Stay alert and keep your flashlight handy. $20 at Amazon Assassin's Creed Valhalla | $40 off Journey back to the Dark Ages of England as Eivor of the Raven clan, a group of Vikings. Norway's been ravaged by scarce resources and war, leaving England as the bastion of hope. Unfortunately, King Alfred doesn't take too kindly to outsiders, especially those he deems savages. Lead your people to a new life and forge some alliances along the way. $20 at Amazon Lost Judgement | $30 off A spin-off from the Yakuza series, Lost Judgement private detective Takayuki Yagami sets out to investigate an officer accused of murder. As you come to find out, there's a lot more going on than meets the eye, and it's up to you to decide whether you want to uphold the law or take matters into your own hands, doling out for own form of justice. $30 at Amazon Guardians of the Galaxy | $33 off For a game that just released last month, you won't find a better deal. Guardians of the Galaxy ditches the online aspects that everyone hated in Avengers and goes straight for a solid single-player narrative experience. The galaxy is still recovering from a massive interstellar war, and the Guardians feel like this is the perfect opportunity to make a quick buck. $27 at Amazon Hades | $10 off The acclaimed roguelike is available for just $40 on PS4 and PS5 this holiday. Zagreus, son of Hades, is hell-bent (no pun intended) to escape the Underworld and reach Mount Olympus to find Persephone, his birth mother, and he'll need a little help from the Greek pantheon to do it. $20 at Amazon

You can't go wrong with any of these games, and that's only a fraction of what's on sale. With a variety of genres aimed at all age groups, you're sure to find something that piques your interest.