Prime Day is the best time of the year to buy those accessories you're looking for at a steep discount. Anyone looking for a mobile controller should be particularly interested. Not only are the Razer Kishi and GameSir X2 models discounted, but the Razer Raiju Mobile is being sold for over $100. At just $48, Amazon is practically giving the controller away. This is by far one of the best mobile gaming deals you'll find today.

To make it easier for you, we've rounded up some interesting deals we've seen so that you can choose whichever is in your budget or suits your needs most. While some people prefer the Nintendo Switch-like design of the Kishi, others may want a more traditional controller like the Raiju Mobile. There's no wrong answer here as they're all fantastic.

Razer Kishi | $25 off at Amazon Razer is one of the best brands in the business when it comes to gaming accessories, and that penchant for quality is evident with the Razer Kishi mobile controller. Turning your phone into a mini Nintendo Switch, the Kishi connects through USB-C and is perfect for playing games on Xbox Game Pass for Android. $55 at Amazon GameSir X2 USB-C mobile controller | $40 off at Amazon Anyone not interested in Razer should definitely check out what GameSir has to offer. Its X2 USB-C mobile controller is 40% off today and supports a wider variety of phones than the Kishi does. The USB-C port is also adjustable up to 51° so that you can plug your phone in and out without worrying about damaging the port. $60 at Amazon GameSir X2 Bluetooth mobile controller | $12 off at Amazon Looking for a Bluetooth connection? GameSir has you covered on that front as well. The X2 Bluetooth model fits just about any phone, even with their cases, thanks to its wireless connection. You'll get about 20 hours of playtime out of a single charge, which should be more than enough for most people. $48 at Amazon Razer Raiju Mobile | $102 off at Amazon Razer is offering the most savings you'll find on a premium mobile controller this Prime Day with the Raiju Mobile. For more than $100 off you're getting a dedicated controller with a phone clip built in. It supports hair trigger mode and features back paddles that can be remapped to whatever you'd like. $48 at Amazon