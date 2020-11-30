If you're looking to buy an affordable tablet this Cyber Monday, Amazon's excellent lineup of Fire tablets is definitely worth checking out. Amazon's entry-level Fire 7 tablet can now be yours for just $39.99, while the new Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus tablets are on sale with a $35 discount. The Fire HD 10 is down to $80, which is $70 off its regular price.
Fire 7 | $40 at Amazon
The 9th Gen Amazon Fire 7, which was released last year, comes with an IPS screen that has a pixel density of 171 PPI. It runs on a quad-core processor, which is paired with 1GB and up to 32GB of storage. Amazon claims the tablet can last up to 7 hours when doing things like reading, browsing the web, or watching videos. The Amazon Fire 7 also has 2MP front and rear cameras, along with hands-free Alexa integration.
Fire HD 8 | $55 at Amazon
Amazon's latest Fire HD 8 tablet is a solid upgrade over its predecessor in quite a few areas. Not only do u get a faster quad-core processor, but also double the storage. The tablet offers up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge and comes with a USB-C port for more convenient charging. There's even a Game Mode to give you a distraction-free gaming experience.
Fire HD 8 Plus | $75 at Amazon
The Fire HD 8 Plus, which made its debut alongside the latest Fire HD 8 in May, is the first Amazon tablet to offer Qi wireless charging. It also supports faster 9W charging speeds. The rest of the specs, however, are identical to the Fire HD 8. You get 2MP front- and rear-facing cameras, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a full-screen Alexa experience in Show Mode.
Fire 7 Kids Edition | $60 at Amazon
The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition offers all the features of the standard Fire 7 tablet, along with 1 year of Amazon Kids+, a Kid-Proof case with a built-in stand, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee.
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition | $80 at Amazon
Like the Fire 7 Kids Edition, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee and a Kid-Proof case that also has a built-in stand. The tablet includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+, which gives your kids access to more than 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, and educational content.
Fire HD 10 | $80 at Amazon
The Fire HD 10 is the most impressive Amazon Fire tablet currently available. It has a 10.1-inch FHD+ display, an octa-core processor, dual speakers with Dual Atmos, and a USB-C port with support for 9W charging. It is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life and offers the same full-screen Alexa experience as Amazon's latest Fire tablets.
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition | $130 at Amazon
The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is a full-featured Fire HD 10 tablet with 1 year of Amazon Kids+, a Kid-Proof case, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee. It is available in Blue, Pink, and Purple.
If you need help on deciding which Amazon Fire tablet is right for you, check out our definitive list of the best Amazon Fire tablets. Aside from Fire tablets, Amazon is also offering some great deals on its Kindle e-readers for Cyber Monday.
