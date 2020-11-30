If you're looking to buy an affordable tablet this Cyber Monday, Amazon's excellent lineup of Fire tablets is definitely worth checking out. Amazon's entry-level Fire 7 tablet can now be yours for just $39.99, while the new Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus tablets are on sale with a $35 discount. The Fire HD 10 is down to $80, which is $70 off its regular price.

If you need help on deciding which Amazon Fire tablet is right for you, check out our definitive list of the best Amazon Fire tablets. Aside from Fire tablets, Amazon is also offering some great deals on its Kindle e-readers for Cyber Monday.