The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds debuted in late 2019 with a fairly astronomical $228 price tag. But right now, just ahead of Black Friday, they're down to $128 across a range of U.S. retailers. That's a 36% saving on the previous price of $199.

These aren't Sony's very latest wireless earbuds, but the XM3s still hold up extremely well alongside the current crop of $100-level buds. They boast excellent active noise cancelation (ANC) capabilities, the rich, warm sound we've come to expect from Sony's audio equipment, and USB-C charging.

Exceptional earbuds for half the original price

The XM3s have since been superseded by the newer WF-1000XM4 buds, which launched in late 2020. Those buds are down to $234 at Amazon, but that price is still almost twice what you'll pay for the XM3s if you take advantage of this Black Friday deal.

In our review of the Sony XM3 buds, Android Central gave them a solid recommendation, calling out their sound quality, noise cancellation, exceptional battery life and in-ear comfort.

The flaws are few, and don't overshadow the enormous benefits of having what amounts to a pair of over-the-ear headphones in a tiny form factor. If you look at them that way, as opposed to a huge pair of true wireless earbuds, it's easier to justify spending the $230 Sony's asking for these.

And right now you'll pay almost half of that original asking price. If you're looking for a pair of wireless earbuds and don't want to spend $200 or more, the Sony XM3s are well worth are definitely among the best wireless earbud deals this Black Friday.