It's quite rare that we see great offers for Ember smart mugs and accessories, but if you've been holding out, today's your lucky day. Best Buy is having a one-day sale offering two Ember Temperature Control Smart Mugs for just $129.99. Considering one of these mugs regularly sells for $100, you're essentially getting an extra one for just $30 more. The next best price is $79 for one mug at Amazon. Shipping at Best Buy is free on orders over $35, though you might be able to get your order quicker by choosing free curbside pickup where available.

Your pair of Ember Smart Mugs includes one black and one white mug with matching coasters. Ember mugs are awesome because they'll keep your coffee hot without making it too hot to drink. You know when you pour your coffee into an insulated tumbler, and six hours later it's so hot that you're still struggling to drink it? Ember strikes a perfect balance between warmth and drinkability. You can control the temperature with a free smartphone app to ensure your coffee, tea, or hot toddy is always at the ideal temperature. The handy coaster charges your cup while it rests, too.

If 10 ounces ain't gonna cut it, check out the 12-ounce Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug. It's on sale at $50 off right now and is better suited to those that want to keep a beverage warm on a commute (remember those?) thanks to its longer battery life and leak-proof lid. For an even bigger vessel, check out the 14-ounce mug.

Back in 2018, our reviewer said that Ember's mug was the first smart device they truly loved. You'll probably love it as well. Just make sure to place your order before the prices burn up.