If you're spending way more time at home in this current pandemic, you might want to invest in a nice TV set since you're likely to be watching a whole lot more content to stay entertained over the next few weeks. Upgrading your TV doesn't have to cost a fortune, especially with deals like this $60 discount on an 4K LG ThinQ 49-inch smart TV at Best Buy. It's down to $319.99 for today only which as actually the same price that the smaller 43-inch version goes for so you're getting more TV for your money. Alternatively, you can score it for $347 at Dell and snag a free $50 Dell gift card which is a better deal if you shop there regularly.

Binge watch LG 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 2019 (49UM7300PUA) LG's 49-inch 4K UHD Smart TV features Amazon Alexa's smart voice assistant and Google Assistant built-in, along with the WebOS platform so you can access streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and more. It has AirPlay 2 built-in as well. $319.99 $379.99 $60 off See at Best Buy

This powerful smart TV — model number 49UM7300PUA — is equipped with a quad-core processor for enhanced images and color. Simply connect it with your home's Wi-Fi network and you can begin streaming TV shows and movies from services like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu without needing a separate streaming device like the Amazon Fire TV Stick plugged in. It features 4K resolution and supports HDR formats including HDR10 and HLG, and with its wide viewing angle, everyone in the room can watch even from a 60-degree angle.

LG ThinQ TVs like this one are the first in the world to integrate both the Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can begin voice controlling this TV no matter which smart assistant you prefer. It also has AirPlay 2 built-in so you can easily cast from an Apple iPhone or MacBook to the TV instantly. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports, two USB, one optical audio, and more.

This TV ships for free at Best Buy, though you may recieve your order even faster by using Best Buy's curbside pickup where available.

