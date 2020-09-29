The EufyCam 2 Pro 2K 2-camera security system is on sale for just $299.99 at Best Buy. That's $50 off the system's regular price, which you can still find it going for at other retailers like Amazon. You might also be surprised to learn that despite seeing a lot of Eufy camera system deals over the years, this is the first time this particular version has gone on sale since it was released in August.
These have IP67 rating for resistance to dust and water to be used outdoors. Also have a battery life that lasts up to 1 year, night vision, two-way audio, and a 140-degree field of view. Get motion detection notifications and 16GB local storage.
This is one of Eufy's most advanced camera systems. Our review gave it 3.5 stars out of 5 and said "these are amazing outdoor cameras that'll likely make many folks pretty darn happy. It's also an excellent choice for anyone who already has invested in the Eufy ecosystem, as these cameras can be hooked up to any existing Eufy HomeBase 2 with zero configuration necessary." One reason the camera didn't get more stars is because it lacked two-factor authentication at the time of the review, but that has since changed. So add another .5 points there at least.
These cameras record video in 2K resolution while still having batteries that can last up to a year on a single charge. The cameras also have advanced night vision with a high photosensitivity sensor. There is two-way audio so you can hear what's happening and speak through the camera if necessary. Plus you can use the advanced motion detection to get smart alerts sent to your phone to let you know when the cameras detect something.
You can use this system outdoors as well as inside. If you do use them outdoors, the cameras are IP67 rated. That means they have resistance to dust and water and should survive the elements. You won't have to worry about them and you can keep an eye on your garage or shed or side of the house without worry.
They have zero hidden costs or subscription fees. You pay the price for the camera and you won't spend again unless you want to to add more cameras or something like that, which Eufy also makes very easy to do.
