The Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds 2 compete with the best of them in the wireless earbuds market. Today you can get a pair of your own for just $249.95 at Amazon in both black and white. This is a $50 price drop and a match for the lowest we've seen the Momentum 2.0 go. You can also find this price at Best Buy in both available colors. It's a great deal that is sure not to last long. Previous deals only lasted for a couple of days at most.

Music to your ears Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 true wireless earbuds Has 7mm dynamic drivers and an ergonomic design for long-time comfort and powerful sound. Seven hours per earbud with a total of 28 hours from the charging case. AAC and aptX support in combo with Bluetooth 5.1 tech. Noise-cancelling mics. $249.95 $300.00 $50 off See at Amazon

If you're looking for good sound in your earbuds in addition to all the convenience of the true wireless experience, then look no further. The Sennheiser Momentum 2 have some of the best sound around, and that's why they're a bit more expensive than the average set. Not only are you paying for Sennheiser's ability to make great audio, but you're also getting some killer features like active noise-canceling.

The earbuds use 7mm dynamic drivers to deliver exceptional clarity and powerful sound. You'll also have complete control right at your fingertips. Manipulate the music, make calls, and access your voice assistant using the intuitive touchpad technology on either earbud. The earbuds are compatible with either Google Assistant or Apple's Siri for voice assistance.

The active noise-cancelling provides high-fidelity sound even in the noisiest of environments. If you need to hear what's going on around you, you can use the Transparent Hearing to stay aware. Engage in a conversation or listen to important sounds without taking the earbuds out.

The battery for each earbud lasts up to seven hours, and you can extend that battery life to a total of 28 hours using the charging case before you ever have to plug in. These earbuds have some water resistance so you can use them at the gym or when caught in the rain.

Sennheiser backs up the Momentum 2 with a two-year warranty.