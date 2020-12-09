Well, looks like today is the day you save a bunch on some Anker gear. Amazon's deals of the day feature a couple of prominent Anker products down to super low prices. You can save up to 42% on the price of some new earbuds in this Soundcore sale. The deals range in price from $24.99 to $99.99 and feature several different models of Soundcore earbuds. Whether you just need something inexpensive and outfitted with some great features like Bluetooth 5 or need some luxury benefits like USB-C and wireless charging, this sale has something for everyone.

The $99.99 Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro have eight hours of playtime per earbud, and you can use the earbuds independently to extend that use. The charging case they come with adds another three full recharges before you ever need to plug into a wire to juice back up. With a quick charge of just 10 minutes inside the case you can get an extra two hours of playtime. Plus, the charging case can be recharged via USB-C or a Qi-compatible wireless charging pad, giving you plenty of options for keeping these batteries topped off.

The Soundcore Liberty Neo down to just $24.99 include graphene drivers, Bluetooth 5, Anker's BassUp technology for some great low frequencies, and more. You can get 3.5 hours on a single charge and an extra 9 hours from the charging case.

The other earbuds all on sale include a variety of features between the two mentioned above. There's a great selection on everything in between so you can get exactly the features you want.

You can also save on Anker's Eufy Security video doorbell in a deal that's good for today only as well. It's down to $139.99 from a street price of $220. This is a battery-powered doorbell that records in 2K and is easy to use and install.