If you're perusing the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals looking for an affordable new gaming headset, we've got the perfect opportunity for you. The HyperX Cloud II headset is now $40 off — or 40% off — for Cyber Monday. So instead of having to pull out a full Benjamin Franklin, you can nab this quality wired headset that's compatible with the PS5 and PS4 for just $60.

Wired headsets can take full advantage of the PS5's 3D audio tech, which helps improve the sound quality of any game, especially titles specifically designed for it. The HyperX Cloud II's design helps block out any distractions, with noise cancellation that keeps you focused on the game, regardless of whether you're in an intense multiplayer title or one of the first-party single-player blockbusters from Sony Worldwide Studios.

The HyperX Cloud II also features a build made of aluminum, so it's extremely resistant to everyday wear and tear, all while still being adjustable, so you can make it fit no matter your needs.

With this kind of steep Cyber Monday discount, there's no telling when the headset will go out of stock or when the offer will end. So if you're interested, we'd recommend you go ahead and buy it right now. Even if you're currently a PS4 owner, this will carry over and work whenever you upgrade your console-setup, so there's no reason to hesitate.