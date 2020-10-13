Whether you're in a work from home situation, want to up your gaming experience, or just want a new computer monitor, the Alienware AW3420DW won't disappoint. This is an ultra-wide monitor with the expected 3440x1440 resolution, but has a few extra tricks up its sleeve. It even pairs up quiet nicely with some of the best cheap standing desks (currently how I'm using it) thanks to the fact that it is height-adjustable. Right now during Amazon Prime Day, you can save almost 30% off of the AW3420DW, which is an incredibly savings for those looking for a monitor that will last for years to come. This deal is good until the end of Prime Day tomorrow evening, so you'll want to scoop it up before it's gone.

The right curves Alienware AW3420DW Curved Monitor The Alienware AW3420DW is a fantastic monitor, even if you don't game all the time. Ultra-wide monitors are the way to go, and this one sports a 120Hz refresh rate complete with NVIDIA G-Sync support. $850 $1,200 $350 Off See at Amazon

In addition to featuring a QHD resolution to go along with the 34 inches of beauty, the AW3420DW has a few tricks that gamers will enjoy. Notably, NVIDIA G-Sync support is on board, which works in tandem with your NVIDIA graphics card to keep your frames looking the way they should and not ending up all blurry. Prime Day Deals 2020: Save on 4K TVs, Echo, Instant Pot & more Those concerned about connections won't need to worry with the AW3420DW. This monitor sports an audio line-out, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.1 with Power Charging, along with three other USB-3.1 Type-A ports. Oh, and if you don't want to deal with the massive stand, you can remove it and use a great VESA mount to clear up some space on your desk. Speaking of organization, there's even a built-in cable run on the back of the stand. Plug in your display cable(s) and power cable, route them out of the back, and keep them out of sight.