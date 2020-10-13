Whether you're in a work from home situation, want to up your gaming experience, or just want a new computer monitor, the Alienware AW3420DW won't disappoint. This is an ultra-wide monitor with the expected 3440x1440 resolution, but has a few extra tricks up its sleeve. It even pairs up quiet nicely with some of the best cheap standing desks (currently how I'm using it) thanks to the fact that it is height-adjustable.
Right now during Amazon Prime Day, you can save almost 30% off of the AW3420DW, which is an incredibly savings for those looking for a monitor that will last for years to come. This deal is good until the end of Prime Day tomorrow evening, so you'll want to scoop it up before it's gone.
The right curves
Alienware AW3420DW Curved Monitor
The Alienware AW3420DW is a fantastic monitor, even if you don't game all the time. Ultra-wide monitors are the way to go, and this one sports a 120Hz refresh rate complete with NVIDIA G-Sync support.
$850
$1,200 $350 Off
In addition to featuring a QHD resolution to go along with the 34 inches of beauty, the AW3420DW has a few tricks that gamers will enjoy. Notably, NVIDIA G-Sync support is on board, which works in tandem with your NVIDIA graphics card to keep your frames looking the way they should and not ending up all blurry.
Those concerned about connections won't need to worry with the AW3420DW. This monitor sports an audio line-out, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.1 with Power Charging, along with three other USB-3.1 Type-A ports. Oh, and if you don't want to deal with the massive stand, you can remove it and use a great VESA mount to clear up some space on your desk. Speaking of organization, there's even a built-in cable run on the back of the stand. Plug in your display cable(s) and power cable, route them out of the back, and keep them out of sight.
Outside of the fantastic performance, there's an added benefit of integrating with AlienFX. This is Alienware's software for its various products to create custom lighting scenes and profiles. There are LED strings found in different areas, including the light-up logos on the back, and a nice little lightstrip on the underside of the monitor, so you can use AlienFX to create a theme for just about every game imaginable.
As someone who has proudly owned this monitor for the last couple of months, the AW3420DW is an absolute joy. It doesn't matter if I'm connected to my MacBook Pro to get some work done, or to my PC for some gaming, this is the last monitor I plan on purchasing for quite a long time. I just wish that the stand wasn't so heavy and didn't take up so much space on my desk, but as I mentioned, that's what VESA mounts are for.
If you're looking for your first ultra-wide monitor, or just a better one, the AW3420DW from Alienware is the way to go.
