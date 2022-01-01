Best cheap standing desks 2022

The best cheap standing desks are those that are flexible enough to work well in your existing workspace or just about anywhere around your home. Standing while working — even in short spurts — is one of the best things you can do for your health if you are physically able to. The trouble with standing desks is that they are often expensive and replace otherwise perfect office furniture, but thankfully there are several affordable and portable alternatives. Our favorite overall is the FLEXISPOT Standing Desk Converter because it sits on top of an existing desk or tabletop, and it is incredibly spacious, sturdy, and adjustable.

Best overall cheap standing desk: FLEXISPOT Standing Desk Converter (M7MB)"

FLEXISPOT Standing Desk Converter (M7MB) Double your desktop Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Solid and sturdy + Big enough to hold a laptop and monitor + Easy to adjust the height + Excellent price Reasons to avoid - Very large - Heavy to move - Requires assembly

In addition to the stand-alone electronic and manual desks, it also makes several desktop units that you can place on existing workspaces. Out of these, our favorite is hands-down the standing desk converter. The unit consists of two levels — an upper section for your laptop and/or monitor(s) and a lower area for your mouse, keyboard, notepad, or whatever else you want.

This particular unit is operated by hand, with two clasps on each side that you grip down on to raise or lower the desk. This raising mechanism is so fluid and smooth that practically anyone can operate it, regardless of coordination or strength. It's also sturdy and doesn't move much when elevated, so you can have complete confidence that your laptop and monitor will be supported.

The most significant downsides to this are its weight, size, and assembly process. While it's easy for anyone to operate while in place, getting it up onto the desktop might be challenging. It comes in at 36.8 pounds and is at least 35 inches wide and 23.7 inches deep so that it will take up a sizeable chunk of your existing desk real estate.

Best all-in-one cheap standing desk: SHW Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk

SHW Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk Going up? Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Electric controls + Clean, classic look + Comes in multiple finishes and sizes + Plenty of tabletop space + Memory presets Reasons to avoid - No storage options - No wheels or casters to move easily

This adjustable electric desk might be more of what you picture when you think of an open-plan office filled with worker bees at their standing desks, but that image is in your head for a reason. This is an excellent form factor, with a wide tabletop, plenty of legroom, and the ability to raise and lower at will with the push of a button.

You can get this desk in many different configurations, sizes, and colors, but I suspect most will opt for the 48-inch or 55-inch rectangular tabletop models. In addition, you can choose from a black or walnut finish to fit the style of your decor. The desk can be adjusted, and there are four memory presets to accommodate multiple people or preferences.

One of the most significant drawbacks to a desk like this is that you don't have any storage space (apart from a wire cord organizer under the desk), so if you want to keep your stand up desk clutter-free, you'll need to invest in some boxes or other containers. Also, once you put this desk where you want it, it's not that easy to move, as it doesn't come with wheels or casters. Just something to keep in mind as you arrange your home office space!

Best value cheap standing desk: FITUEYES Height Adjustable Standing Desk

FITUEYES Height Adjustable Standing Desk It fits in many spots Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Small footprint + Sturdy construction + Portable + Great price Reasons to avoid - Raising or lowering requires some strength - 30 inches may not be enough for your needs

Not only is this standing desk a great value, but it's also one of the most versatile and portable options we've seen. With 26-inch and 30-inch options, this desk is manageable enough for most people to move. Don't let its smaller form factor fool you. With its non-slip footings and sturdy steel frame, this desk is durable enough for occasional and daily use.

Even at a smaller size than other desks on this list, you can still easily fit a decent-sized computer monitor and laptop side-by-side and have room for a keyboard and mouse as well. The biggest downside is that it could be a little challenging to operate the mechanism to raise or lower the stand — at least in comparison to the FLEXISPOT Standing Desk Converter and its much more fluid movement.

Most flexible cheap standing desk: Mobile Fixed-Height Two-Tier Stand Up Desk

Mobile Fixed-Height Two-Tier Stand Up Desk Mobile workstation Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Two platforms to stack your stuff on + Multiple sizes and color options + Four wheels for mobility + Very affordable Reasons to avoid - Platforms are not independently adjustable - Adjusting the height once you put stuff on the shelves can be a pain

This standing desk looks like it would fit in well in a hospital as a nurse's mobile workstation, but it is assuredly flexible enough to fit your needs as well. It comes equipped with two desks or platforms that can be raised or lowered to suit your work style. You can use one side for a keyboard and the other for a laptop or monitor, or you could even share the desk with a friend, family member, or coworker in a pinch.

As its name implies, this desk is not only flexible but mobile as well. It has four wheels or casters on the bottom, so you can quickly push it to wherever you want to work at that moment. Get a change of scenery by moving from the home office to the dining room, or chase that natural light from the living room to the back bedroom. Whatever it takes to get your work done and keep you productive!

This desk comes in four different sizes (24, 32, 40, and 48 inches) and three other color options (black/silver, black/teak, silver/walnut), so you're sure to find a version that fits your needs and decor.

Cutest cheap standing desk: Stand Steady Joy Desk

Stand Steady Joy Desk Must-have storage Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Amble desktop space + Multiple finish options + Cute cubbies for storage + Great design Reasons to avoid - Maybe wobbly if not adequately anchored

Yes, I used the word cutest, and I'm not embarrassed about that. This desk is at a good height of approximately 42 inches and has plenty of room underneath for your legs, computer workstation, trashcan, and whatever else you need to hide down there. There is ample workspace on the main tabletop at 47.25 inches wide by 23.75 inches deep, but that's not even my favorite feature.

With these spartan standing desks, what you gain in flexibility, you lose in utility with things like storage and compartments. That's not the case here. This desk features a riser to put your monitor, lamp, plant, or other accouterments on and three large cubbies to tuck away notepads and knick-knacks. This desk is available in a glass, maple, or white finish and is relatively easy to assemble.

The biggest drawback that we've seen with this desk is that it can be a little on the shaky side if it's not supported against a wall or other piece of furniture. However, if it's anchored against something more substantial, you shouldn't notice much of a wobble.

Most portable cheap standing desk: Levit8 Folding Standing Desk

Levit8 Folding Standing Desk Contortionist desk Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Super lightweight and thin + Comes in different stand heights and colors + Can fit with your laptop in a bag + Won't take up any extra space in your home Reasons to avoid - No room for anything but a laptop - Nylon not as durable as metal, wood, or steel - Can be a bit confusing to get the hang of

We've already seen some reasonable portable standing desk solutions on this list, but this option from Levit8 is the ultimate in portability. It weighs less than a pound, and when collapsed, it's roughly the same size as a modern laptop. After a few tries, it's easy to assemble and disassemble quickly, and it has such a small footprint, you can turn any flat surface into a platform for your standing desk.

This one comes in three colors: coral, sesame, and my favorite — sea. It is also available in three different heights, which it labels medium, large, and x-large, but correspond to approximately 12, 14, and 16 inches tall. All heights have the same width and depth at 9-by-9 inches.

While we love how cleverly designed this product is, there are a few potential drawbacks to note. The biggest disadvantage of this "desk" is that it can support only one laptop and nothing else. So if you need or want to use an external keyboard, mouse, or monitor, or if you just want room for notes and a pen, you're out of luck. The other thing to keep in mind is that this product, made out of durable nylon, is not made out of metal, wood, or even plastic, so its longevity compared with other solutions is a question.

Best cheap standing desk for school children: VariDesk Vari Education

VariDesk Vari Education Kids need to work too Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Made for kids + Adjustable + Dual-level footrest Reasons to avoid - Higher price than most alternatives - Not easy for kids to adjust by themselves - Not for older or taller kids

Not everyone who needs or wants one of the best standing desks is a working professional or hobbyist. Some are children. Whether they're forced home by illness or quarantine or just prefer to stand while doing their homework, this segment of the population is often overlooked in the office furniture space. Thankfully VariDesk, which has appeared on our list already, has a line of desks purpose-built for young students.

This desk is well suited for children. It has an adjustable range of 34-42 inches, and it's 28 inches wide and 22 inches deep. An often overlooked feature of standing desks, this one comes with a dual-level footrest for those fidgety feet. The desktop is also made up of a sealed laminate to stand up to the abuse it will undoubtedly see in daily usage.

In my opinion, the biggest downside to this desk is that your kiddos likely won't be able to adjust the height without some help. Of course, it would be ideal if it were as easy to manipulate as the VeriDesk Pro Plus, but that would be a premium feature with a premium price tag.

Bottom line

The best standing desks have become a sensation in the workplace for several years now, and there's no reason why they can't make a move to the home office as well. One of my absolute favorite standing desk solutions is the FLEXISPOT Standing Desk Converter because it's sturdy, supportive, spacious, and easy to operate. It also doesn't require you to disrupt your current decor by getting a completely new desk or workspace.

If you prefer a complete desk solution, there are many great ones to choose from and more portable options for smaller spaces. But, whatever choice suits you and your space, you're sure to come to love the freedom and flexibility that a standing desk can provide — not to mention the health benefits!

