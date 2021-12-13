Nvidia is a little stingy when it comes to deals on the Shield streaming media players. We don't often see them drop in price, and it usually takes a big event like Black Friday or Prime Day to get any sort of price drop at all. Right now you can get the Nvidia Shield TV Pro 4K media player on sale for $179.99 through Amazon and a couple of other retailers like Best Buy. That's a nice $20 drop just in time for Christmas, and it matches deals we've seen in the past on the same device.

Nvidia Shield Android TV Pro 4K media player | $20 off Uses Nvidia's Tegra X1+ chip and can enhance video up to 4K with next-gen upscaling. Has two USB ports for storage expansion and such. Includes Plex Media Server built in, 3GB RAM, and 16GB storage. Supports Dolby Vision and Atmos. Voice controlled. $179.99 at Amazon

You can even save on the non-Pro version right now. The regular Nvidia Shield 4K streaming media player has dropped to $129.99 through Amazon and other retailers. That's also a $20 drop and a match for the same price we saw during Black Friday and other major sales events.

Nvidia Shield Android TV 4K media player | $20 off While this non-Pro version might lack some of the advanced features, it's also a lot less expensive. And really you still get complete access to the Android TV smart platform, which means all the same content to stream with regardless of the version you buy. $129.99 at Amazon

As far as the Nvidia Shield TV Pro goes it is at the top of the Nvidia Shield TV lineup. You can see how the Pro compares to the non-Pro in this comparison and decide for yourself what features you really want. It's a powerful machine that uses the Nvidia Tegra X1+ chip and has AI upscaling that ensures all your content is as high a resolution as possible. It also has 3GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage.

You do have access to two USB 3.0 ports on the Nvidia Shield TV Pro, and you can use those for all sorts of stuff like expanding your storage options or adding USB peripherals like a game controller. If you need some ideas, check out this roundup of the best external drives that are compatible with your new media player. Of course it also has a Plex Media Server built in, which is a great way to bring all your content together.

There is a lot of Dolby tech in there, too. You get Dolby Vision for HDR support that helps enhance image quality, and Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus for amazing surround sound and altogether better audio.

With Android TV, you have a fantastic smart platform that gives you easy access to all of your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Hulu. You can also turn the system into a gaming console by connecting a controller. Use Nvidia's GeForce Now to play cloud-based games you might not realize you could before. It also has Google Assistant built right in so you can control the Shield TV Pro with your voice or even control your smart home without leaving the room.